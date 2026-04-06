Tanzania grooms future maths champions for global stage

Morogoro. The dreams of Tanzanian youth to shine globally in science have gained fresh momentum after 34 outstanding mathematics students were selected from more than 5,000 participants, with three earning full scholarships to study abroad, a development that reflects growing government investment in science education.

The achievement followed a five-day joint mathematics training camp organised by the Mathematical Association of Tanzania (MAT) in collaboration with the African Olympiad Academy (AOA), held from March 28 to April 1, 2026, in Morogoro Region.

The Rising Stars camp brought together 34 top secondary school students from across the country, identified through a rigorous selection process involving more than 5,000 participants in the AOA Rising Stars Competition and the Tanzania Mathematics Olympiad (Tamo).

After training and assessment, six students were chosen to represent Tanzania in international competitions, including the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Shanghai, China, and the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (Pamo) in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

The selected students are Lightness Ngiliule, Joyce Sulumo, Sweetbert Nene, Nyandahu Leonard, Arqam Salim, and Angel Zalwango.

In addition to forming the national team, three top performers received full scholarships to study at the African Olympiad Academy in Kigali, Rwanda, where they will pursue the Cambridge A-Level programme combining advanced academics with intensive mathematics and science olympiad training.

Speaking to The Citizen after the camp, MAT chairman, Dr Said Sima, said the initiative had demonstrated the strong potential of Tanzanian youth in mathematics, noting that the country has a vast pool of talent requiring sustained investment.

He said collaboration between local and regional institutions has expanded opportunities for young people and strengthened their capacity to compete internationally.

“During the training, participants were equipped with skills to solve complex mathematical problems in algebra, combinatorics, geometry, and number theory, the core pillars of international mathematics olympiad competitions,” said Dr Sima.

The founding head of school at the African Olympiad Academy, Dr Gaidi Faraj, said the high standard of participants signals a promising future for Africa in science and technology.

He described the students as valuable assets for the continent, stressing that investing in their development is an investment in future progress.

Student participant Ashley Nyabara said the camp significantly strengthened her skills and motivation to pursue mathematics with greater dedication, adding that the experience will help her achieve her ambition of becoming a science professional.