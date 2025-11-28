Tanzania, international community vow to strengthen diplomatic ties

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), met today, Friday 28 November 2025, with members of the Diplomatic Corps representing countries and international institutions in Tanzania.

This was the first such meeting since the formation of the new Government of the sixth phase, second term, following the October 2025 general election.

During the meeting, Minister Kombo assured the Ambassadors of Tanzania’s continued cooperation with their respective countries and organisations.

In turn, the ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to work with Tanzania, a gesture the Minister described as a sign of diplomatic maturity and the strong relations between Tanzania and its development partners.

The Government also updated the diplomats on the general election process and the unrest that occurred on 29 October 2025.

Despite the disturbances, the Government informed the ambassadors of measures taken to restore peace and normalcy, protect citizens’ lives and property, and ensure the continued provision of public services and economic activities.

The Minister highlighted the Commission of Inquiry established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to investigate the events, determine their causes, and recommend measures to strengthen systems and prevent recurrence.

Mr Kombo further noted that Tanzania had experienced a difficult and unprecedented period in its history.

Despite these challenges, the government and the Tanzanian people were entering a phase of national healing, upholding unity, brotherhood and solidarity.

The government will ensure a thorough assessment, including dialogue, accountability, and institutional strengthening, to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Mr Kombo emphasised that while stakeholders have issued statements regarding the situation, Tanzania requires space to complete its investigation.

"Some statements risk distorting or undermining the process'" he said.

While respecting freedom of expression, he said, the overnment stressed that it must be exercised responsibly and within boundaries. True to its history, Tanzania remains committed to constructive international cooperation that benefits all parties, fosters peace, and promotes development.

Regarding the European Parliament, Mr Kombo stated that Tanzania has taken note of its resolutions and instructed the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania in Brussels to continue diplomatic consultations with EU institutions and relevant stakeholders to strengthen cooperation and advance shared interests in peace, stability and partnership.