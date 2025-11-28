Top Legal Bet Companies in Tanzania

Is Online Betting Legal in Tanzania?

Yes, Tanzanians can legally bet online. But only with the sportsbooks licensed by the Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT). The GBT is the Tanzanian gaming regulator established by the government and operating according to the Gaming Act of 2019.

How to Know Whether the Tanzanian Betting Operator is Legit?

The best way is to check the list of all bet companies in Tanzania currently holding a valid licence hosted on the GBT page. The list is called Sports Betting and is located in the Licensing section of the website.

Top Licensed Bet Companies in Tanzania

As the GBT restricts offshore betting companies, every compliant sportsbook must establish a local legal entity to operate the Tanzanian branch of the brand in accordance with the local regulations.

Helabet, an online sportsbook with a community nearing 2,000,000 players in legally operates in Tanzania under Cheza IT Solution Limited.

● Deposits and withdrawals available: Selcom Huduma, Ezy Pesa, M-Pesa, Vodacom, Airtel Money Selcom, HaloPesa, Tigo Selcom in TZS. The minimum deposit is TZS 100.

● Available apps: Android and iOS apps available via manual install from the Helabet website.

● Available sports and markets: more than 6000 daily events in major and minor tournaments for pre-match and live betting with up to 100+ markets for each. Helabet covers sports betting from football and basketball to eSports and niche activities.

● Helabet bonus program: lucrative options like 100% welcome bonus and a weekly deposit bonus can be claimed within a week. 8 other bonuses.

● Languages and support: website, apps, chat and email support available in English, Kiswahili and dozens of other major world languages.

Can Helabet be Recommended for Betting?

Yes! Helabet holds a valid Tanzanian betting licence and also brings the best from the international betting industry: high odds, a huge welcome bonus boost, and high usability standards.

At the same time, it offers deep localisation with popular payment systems, Kiswahili support and apps for mobile betting. All in all, puts the Tanzanian player upfront.

1XBET

1XBET is a global betting franchise company. It’s famous for sponsoring clubs like Barcelona, PSG, and eSports teams Made in Brazil, Team Spirit, Tundra Esports. 1XBET bet company in Tanzania operates under Katavi Gaming Limited.

● Deposits and withdrawals available: Airtel, Tigo, Vodacom, HaloPesa. Minimum deposit is TZS 1500, and minimum withdrawal — TZS 3000.

● Available apps: Android, iOS and two apps for Windows. Available via manual install from the website.

● Available sports and markets: comparable to Helabet.

● 1XBET bonus program: lucrative, with up to 200% first deposit bonus, x2 Wednesday, Lucky Friday bonuses.

● Languages and support: live chat, email and phone support available in English and Kiswahili.

Can 1XBET be Recommended for Betting?

Yes, because it is licensed in Tanzania. However, 1XBET is a famous brand, so the partners can thrive on the name. But due to the franchise nature, service quality varies from country to country. Deeper localisation is hindered by the franchise regulations.

Only 3 means of deposit and withdrawal (at the moment of the article release). Shady method of iOS app installation (requires changing country to Colombia and possibly a new Apple ID).

SportPesa

SportPesa is a popular Kenyan sportsbook with branches in the region. The Tanzanian branch is operated by Sports Pesa Limited.

● Deposits and withdrawals available: Vodacom, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, HaloPesa. SMS betting is available in addition to online bets.

● Available apps: iOS from App Store and Android — from website.

● Available sports and markets: between 1000-2000 daily events. Good selection of world football, but otherwise — only popular sports and popular leagues. No eSports, niche or regional sports or leagues.

● SportPesa bonus program: negligible, tied to specific events or games.

● Languages and support: website and phone support available in English and Kiswahili

Can SportPesa be Recommended for Betting?

Yes, because it holds a valid Tanzanian licence. The moment this review is being written, SportPesa offers a minimal starter package: a (bit sluggish) website, a few popular sports, 4 Tanzanian payment systems, limited markets and no special bonuses.

But the odds are good, especially on favourites. And it’s enough to be the second popular Tanzanian online sportsbook according to the Top100Bookmaker rankings.

Sportybet

Sportybet is a major bet company in Tanzania, operated by Marawin Limited. Its major partners are Real Madrid and LaLiga.

● Deposits and withdrawals available: Airtel, Yas, Vodacom.

● Available apps: iOS from Tanzanian App Store and Android — from website.

● Available sports and markets: around 1500 events daily, with around 300 from virtual simulations. Excellent selection of football, basketball and tennis events.

Good selection of martial arts (boxing, MMA, etc.), some presence of niche sports (darts, beach volleyball, etc.). Major eSports games like CS or Dota 2 are present. Major events have up to 300 markets available.

● Sportybet bonus program: some very good bonuses, like early bet payout when the team leads by two goals. But they are aimed at existing players.

● Languages and support: website and support available in English and Kiswahili. Sportybet helps players via email, phone, Telegram bot and social networks.

Can Sportybet be Recommended for Betting?

Yes! In addition to being fully licensed in Tanzania, it’s the most popular Tanzanian betting platform at the moment. Good event selection overall, many available markets and decent odds.

However, it’s unfriendly to new players, as it lacks a real welcome bonus boost for newcomers (at least at the moment this review is being created).