Hope as Phase One of Dar es Salaam's rapid bus services set to resume after election-day damage

Dar es Salaam. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Phase One services will resume tomorrow, 29 November 2025, the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) has announced.

The announcement comes nearly a month after key BRT infrastructure was severely damaged during unrest on election day, 29 October.

Dart’s Head of Public Relations and Communication, Mr William Gatambi, said several stations were vandalised and the electronic fare collection system destroyed, halting services immediately after the incident.

“Although services will resume tomorrow, the impact of the damage will continue to affect full operations in some sections,” he said.

Services will run along the main corridor from Ubungo Terminal to Kivukoni, including the Gerezani–Muhimbili stretch. However, the Morocco route will remain closed while critical electrical and ticketing infrastructure is repaired.

We are restarting services partially,” Mr Gatambi said. “Repairs in other areas are ongoing, and we expect to restore services across the entire Phase One system before the ten-day deadline issued by the Prime Minister.”

He warned motorists, including boda boda riders, bajaj drivers and private car owners, against using dedicated BRT lanes, citing a rise in unauthorised access.

Mr Gatambi also expressed concern over traders occupying BRT stations, particularly in Kimara and urged them to vacate immediately.

On the vandalism, he said safety assessments were conducted first to determine the extent of damage and the most effective restoration approach. He said that passengers had faced significant transport challenges during the service disruption.