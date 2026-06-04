Tanzania invited to host Africa’s premier beekeeping expo in 2028

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been invited to host the fifth edition of the Africa Bee Expo in 2028, a major continental gathering expected to attract beekeepers, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from nearly 50 countries.

The invitation was extended by Africa Bee Expo Chairman Fatah Ben Chouia during a meeting with Tanzania’s Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, at the Tanzanian Embassy in Algiers on June 3, 2026.

In a further endorsement of Tanzania’s growing stature in the beekeeping industry, the organisers also invited the country to serve as Guest of Honour at the fourth Africa Bee Expo, scheduled to take place in Algiers from September 3 to 6, 2026.

Mr Ben Chouia encouraged Tanzanian government institutions, private sector stakeholders and beekeepers to participate in the exhibition, describing the country as one of Africa’s leading players in the sector.

He said Tanzania’s strong performance in honey production and its expanding beekeeping industry made it a suitable host for the 2028 edition of the continental event.

Receiving the invitations, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, thanked the organisers for recognising the country’s contribution to the development of the beekeeping industry.

He said the government would give positive consideration to the proposals, noting that beekeeping remains an important source of employment and income for millions of Tanzanians.

“The beekeeping industry provides employment opportunities to more than two million Tanzanians and contributes significantly to the national economy,” said Ambassador Matinyi.

The Africa Bee Expo brings together participants from across the continent and beyond, providing a platform for networking, business partnerships, knowledge-sharing and discussions on environmental conservation, value addition and innovation in bee products.

According to the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations, Tanzania is Africa’s second-largest honey producer and ranks tenth globally. The country produces an estimated 31,000 tonnes of honey and 1,800 tonnes of beeswax annually.