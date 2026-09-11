Tanzania deploys drones, motorcycles to stop deadly wildlife attacks

Dodoma. The Government has deployed 40 drones and 55 motorcycles to strengthen efforts to detect and respond to human-wildlife conflicts before dangerous animals, particularly elephants, enter residential areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover on September 11, 2026 Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Ashatu Kijaji said the equipment would strengthen patrols, surveillance and real-time reporting of wildlife movements, enabling authorities to act before animals enter communities.

“This investment is aimed at increasing the capacity for aerial patrols, monitoring the movement of dangerous and destructive wildlife, and collecting real-time information,” Dr Kijaji said.

The 40 drones, valued at about Sh2.4 billion, were purchased through the Tanzania Wildlife Protection Fund (TWPF) and handed over to the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

The handover took place yesterday at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism offices in Mtumba, Dodoma, where Dr Kijaji also closed a four-day training programme for 52 drone pilots from TAWA, TANAPA, NCAA and the Wildlife Division.

She said the technology would allow authorities to detect wildlife moving towards human settlements early and intervene before the animals leave protected areas.

“It is now expected that, with the use of this technology, incidents of dangerous and destructive animals entering residential areas will be controlled early, before they cross protected-area boundaries and reach people’s homes,” she said.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, hands over a helmet to a local official alongside part of the fleet of 55 motorcycles allocated to district wildlife officers and Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

The Government also handed over 55 motorcycles to directors of district, town and city councils. Forty motorcycles will be used by district wildlife officers, while 15 will be allocated to seven Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

Dr Kijaji said the equipment would improve response times, protect lives and property and reduce the cost of field operations.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a major challenge for communities living near protected areas.

Elephants and other wild animals can destroy crops and property and, in some cases, kill people when they enter populated areas.

Dr Kijaji said the problem was being worsened by poaching, illegal wildlife trade, encroachment on protected areas and wildlife corridors, invasive plant species and climate-related pressures.

She said drought, unpredictable rainfall and floods could also affect wildlife habitats, water sources and pasture.

“These challenges can affect wildlife habitats, access to water and pasture, as well as relations between communities and conservation authorities,” she said.

Dr Kijaji directed TAWA to strengthen the management of WMAs and help them become financially sustainable by linking them with credible investors.

She also called for communities to receive better education on the use of revenues generated by the areas.

Wildlife Director Alexanda Lobora said technology was becoming an important tool in addressing conservation challenges.

He said reducing human-wildlife conflict was a priority for the Ministry in the 2026/27 financial year, with the Government implementing national strategies in partnership with communities and conservation stakeholders.

These include the 10-year National Strategy for Resolving Human-Wildlife Conflicts (2026/27–2036/37), the 2023–2033 Elephant Management and Conservation Strategy and the 2022–2027 Wildlife Corridors Identification and Formalisation Strategy.

Mr Lobora said the Government had also started using the digital Problem Animal Information System (PAIS) to collect and analyse wildlife incident reports in real time.

The system is expected to speed up responses, facilitate compensation payments to affected residents and reduce delays in reporting incidents.

Representing the Prime Minister’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (Tamisemi), Rogasian Lukoa said the initiative would improve the safety of communities living near protected areas.

He said Tamisemi would work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to protect people living near national parks from wildlife attacks.