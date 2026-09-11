Miss Tanzania 2026 puts 100 girls at the heart of its new chapter

Supporting 100 schoolgirls through four years of private secondary education will be among the key legacies of Miss Tanzania 2026, as the national beauty pageant enters a new chapter under Lamata Village Entertainment.

Through the Lamata Foundation, the initiative will commit TSh450 million to supporting 100 high-performing students from economically disadvantaged families, alongside mentorship, leadership development and talent-building opportunities.

The initiative forms part of a wider repositioning of Miss Tanzania under the theme “Beauty for Positive Change”, with organisers seeking to make the competition a platform for leadership, education, entrepreneurship and opportunities for young women.

Speaking at the official launch in Dar es Salaam on September 10, Miss Tanzania Committee spokesperson Grace Mgaya said the pageant was also designed to empower contestants beyond the competition.

“Today is not just a day to launch a beauty competition. Today we are launching a new movement for the empowerment of young Tanzanian women,” Mgaya said.

The 2026 competition will cover seven zones, with auditions running between September and November before 21 finalists advance to the national stage. The finalists will undergo 21 days of leadership training, cultural excursions, media coaching and community service.

The journey will also be documented through 34 broadcast episodes showcasing contestants, their regions, culture, fashion and tourism attractions, with the grand finale scheduled for December 12 in Dar es Salaam.

Beyond the national title, the new structure is also placing greater emphasis on what contestants gain from the experience.

According to Mgaya, the Top 10 will enter a three-year development programme covering leadership, personal development, brand management, career mentorship, and business and social opportunities.

“We want our contestants to leave with more than a crown. We want them to leave with knowledge, a network of opportunities and the ability to build their lives and contribute to national development,” she said.

The winners will receive various prizes and opportunities to represent Tanzania internationally, including at Miss Afrikana International next year.

For Mgaya, the investment in girls’ education is central to the pageant’s wider vision.

“We believe there is no investment more valuable to the nation than educating the girl child,” she said.

The organisers also want to strengthen links between pageantry and Tanzania’s creative economy, particularly beauty, fashion, media, health, tourism, arts and business.