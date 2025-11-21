Prime

Police warn against incitement as Tanzania tightens security surveillance

Police Spokesperson David Misime 

By Martha Chacha

Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has announced that it is closely monitoring the national security situation and stands ready to take action against any violations of the law.

In a public statement issued from Police Headquarters in Dodoma on November 21, 2025 the Force cautioned that it has observed the emergence of various groups and individuals issuing inflammatory remarks that could incite unrest or sow divisions within communities — conduct that is contrary to the law.

The Police warned that it will not hesitate to act against anyone engaging in such behaviour, regardless of whether the language used appears subtle or overtly provocative.

According to the statement, law-enforcement authorities will continue to respond firmly to any declarations or actions intended to fuel hatred or trigger disorder in the country.

The Police emphasised that its primary responsibility is to safeguard peace, maintain tranquillity, and foster national unity — all of which are crucial for economic growth.

The Force further stressed that any disruption of public order would negatively affect every citizen, economically, socially, and in matters of security.

The statement was issued by the Police Spokesperson from Police Headquarters in Dodoma.

