Police warn against incitement as Tanzania tightens security surveillance
By Martha Chacha
Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has announced that it is closely monitoring the national security situation and stands ready to take action against any violations of the law.
In a public statement issued from Police Headquarters in Dodoma on November 21, 2025 the Force cautioned that it has observed the emergence of various groups and individuals issuing inflammatory remarks that could incite unrest or sow divisions within communities — conduct that is contrary to the law.