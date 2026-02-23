WaterAid, govt partner to upgrade WASH services for 65,000 Dar residents

Dar es Salaam. A new campaign aimed at strengthening hygiene in health facilities and communities has been launched at Kigamboni Health Centre, as WaterAid Tanzania partnered with the government under the “Usafi Ndo Zetu, Hulinda Afya ya Baba, Mama na Mtoto” initiative.

The programme, implemented within the national ‘Mtu Ni Afya’ framework, seeks to improve the health of fathers, mothers and children by promoting clean and safe environments as the foundation for quality healthcare.

The launch brought together officials from the ministry of Health, the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, regional and district leaders, healthcare workers, community representatives and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, WaterAid Tanzania Country Director Anna Mzunga said the initiative directly links water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services with reproductive, maternal and child health.

“By strengthening hygiene standards in health facilities and communities, we are supporting national priorities to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths and improve quality of care,” she said.

In Dar es Salaam, where facilities in wards such as Mchafukoge, Kigamboni and Kurasini serve thousands of families daily, stakeholders emphasised that preventing infections and reducing maternal and child mortality depends not only on clinical services but also on reliable water supply, safe sanitation and sustainable hygiene practices.

The guest of honour, Kigamboni District Commissioner Dalmia Mikaya, representing Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila, commended the partnership and highlighted the importance of collective action in safeguarding community health.

The campaign will run in two phases, beginning immediately, alongside a three-year project (2025–2028) valued at Sh2.48 billion.

It targets 65,000 residents in Mchafukoge, Kigamboni and Kurasini wards and about 450 healthcare workers, focusing on improved WASH services. The project is funded by DP World and implemented by WaterAid in collaboration with government authorities.

Significant progress has already been made, with water and sanitation upgrades at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital, Kigamboni Health Centre and Kurasini Dispensary now 99 per cent complete.