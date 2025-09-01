Tanzania police hunt witchdoctor in connection with student's murder

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, 1 September 2025, Manyara Regional Police Commander, Ahmed Makarani, confirmed that the witchdoctor fled with his family after the incident and remains at large.
Commander Makarani stated that 11 students are currently in custody for their suspected involvement in the killing.
"The Manyara Regional Police are still hunting for the witchdoctor alleged to be the root cause of this killing following his misleading prophecy, as he escaped after the incident," said Commander Makarani.
He said that the case file against the 11 students has been sent to the National Prosecution Service (NPS), which will decide whether to press charges.
"The file concerning the 11 students is still with the NPS, and we await their decision," he said.
Mr Makarani said that the tragedy unfolded after a student who had lost their tablet consulted the witchdoctor with a friend. The witchdoctor then allegedly identified Yohana as the thief.
"When they returned, they confronted the student, accused him of theft, and demanded he return the device. When he denied stealing it, they beat him, leading to his death," Commander Makarani said.
Yohana was buried on 20 August 2025 in Tsamas village, Babati District.