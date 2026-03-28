Tanzania pushes dairy modernisation drive to replace milk imports

Morogoro. The government, in collaboration with the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB), has rolled out an ambitious strategy to boost domestic milk production and improve quality, in a bid to reduce reliance on imports.

Tanzania is estimated to import 11.6 million litres of milk that cost the country more than Sh23 billion annually, despite having a large livestock population.

The trend is largely due to persistent quality challenges in locally produced milk.

Speaking in an interview after a dairy industry training for inspectors held in Morogoro, TDB Registrar Prof George Msalya said the government was determined to ensure that milk produced locally meets safety and quality standards for human consumption.

He noted that poor milk quality has been driven by practices such as adulteration with water, the use of unsafe containers, and the absence of formalised collection and processing systems.

“Our goal is to ensure that locally produced milk meets required standards, restore consumer confidence, and ultimately reduce dependence on imported products,” he said.

According to Prof Msalya, the strategy focuses on increasing production, strengthening collection and processing systems, and providing education to stakeholders across the value chain—from farmers to consumers.

Milk production has already risen from 3.9 billion litres in 2025 to 4.01 billion litres in 2026, with the government continuing to promote improved livestock keeping and the adoption of modern technologies.

Tanzania has more than 39 million cattle, but about 90 percent are indigenous breeds with low milk yields.

Prof Msalya said efforts are under way to upgrade the national herd through the introduction of improved dairy breeds.

To support livestock health, the government has allocated Sh216 billion for a five-year national vaccination campaign (2025–2030), aimed at reducing disease and increasing productivity.

The government has also invested in dairy infrastructure, encouraging the establishment of 188 milk processing plants and increasing milk collection centres from 200 to 269 over the past six years.

In a further push to attract investment, various taxes—including import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on milk collection and processing equipment—have been scrapped to lower costs for stakeholders.

Prof Msalya said a 10-year project (2025–2035) worth Sh520 billion is also being implemented to transform the dairy sector while addressing the impacts of climate change.

The project includes the procurement of 17,200 improved dairy cattle, construction of 150 new milk collection centres, and investment in water infrastructure and pasture production.

Through the initiative, farmers are expected to benefit from affordable credit, modern training and access to quality inputs, measures aimed at boosting both output and quality.

Additionally, the government, through the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank, has set aside more than Sh30 billion to support farmers and investors in expanding dairy operations.

On the demand side, the school milk programme is being scaled up to reach 5,000 schools by 2030, with the dual objective of improving student nutrition and expanding the domestic market for milk.

Meanwhile, a dairy inspector from Siha District Council, Ms Hawa Rajabu, said TDB has trained livestock officers, inspectors and veterinary professionals in Morogoro to strengthen quality control from production to distribution.

More than 120 participants attended the training, including ward livestock officers, animal health inspectors and dairy processing experts, with the aim of ensuring effective monitoring across the milk value chain.

“We have acquired skills to train farmers on hygienic milking practices, proper animal nutrition and the correct use of equipment to ensure milk safety,” she said.

She added that the equipment provided will help detect milk quality and curb adulteration practices.

Ms Rajabu further explained that contamination often arises from poor hygiene during milking, including contact with saliva or urine due to improper handling, despite the availability of recommended sanitary practices.

The training, she said, emphasises the use of clean milking environments, proper hand hygiene and equipment sanitation, as well as animal health checks before milking.

Some consumers have also raised concerns over quality. A resident of Mango Street in Morogoro Municipality, Ms Sophia Mapunda, said she once incurred losses after milk she bought went bad during boiling due to poor storage.

“This shows there are still challenges in maintaining quality, especially at the informal level before the product reaches consumers,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Thadei Hafigwa called for intensified farmer education to improve standards.

“Some consumers opt for imported milk due to quality concerns. Educating smallholder farmers is key to changing that perception,” he said.

Prof Msalya said the implementation of these measures is expected to significantly reduce milk imports by 2035, with Tanzania targeting production of five billion litres annually.