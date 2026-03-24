Why Tanzania still imports milk despite abundant livestock

Morogoro. Tanzania’s continued reliance on imported milk—despite its vast livestock population—stems less from production shortages and more from systemic weaknesses in quality control, infrastructure and market organisation, experts say.

The country is estimated to spend more than Sh23 billion annually importing about 11.6 million litres of milk, even as domestic output stands at an estimated 4.1 billion litres per year.

According to stakeholders, the paradox lies in the gap between production and usable supply.

Related

Business Tanzania responds to claims of blocking Rwandan milk

Speaking during a training session for dairy inspectors in Morogoro, the Registrar of the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB), Prof George Msalya, said poor quality among raw milk producers—particularly in rural areas—remains a key factor driving imports.

“Although we produce large volumes of milk, much of it does not meet the required standards,” he said. “This creates a perception among consumers that imported milk is of better quality.”

He noted that while local processing plants are capable of meeting international standards, inconsistent quality at the production level limits the volume of milk that can be processed and sold competitively.

Industry data show that Tanzania has 188 milk processing plants, but only eight are large-scale facilities. More critically, processors receive just 20 percent of total milk output, leaving the majority outside formal value chains.

This disconnect has constrained the production of processed dairy products such as yoghurt, butter and packaged milk, forcing the country to rely on imports to meet demand.

Beyond quality, infrastructure remains a major bottleneck. Prof Msalya said poor road networks in rural areas—where most livestock is kept—delay the delivery of milk to markets and processing centres, leading to spoilage and reduced supply.

Morogoro District Livestock Officer Issa Kigonza said weak regulation of the informal milk trade further compounds the problem.

“There is still a significant volume of milk being sold informally without meeting required standards,” he said. “This affects both safety and the ability to integrate producers into formal markets.”

He added that authorities are stepping up enforcement and public education to ensure milk is handled safely and channelled through regulated systems.

Experts also point to limited technical knowledge among livestock keepers as a contributing factor, noting that poor handling practices—from milking to storage—undermine quality.

At the same time, low domestic consumption continues to shape market dynamics. According to nutrition guidelines from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), an individual should consume at least 200 litres of milk annually. However, many Tanzanians fall short of this benchmark.









Government officials say reforms are under way to address the structural challenges.

An official from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Ms Mariam Kingu, said measures include removing taxes on key equipment such as milk storage tanks and transportation systems to improve handling and attract investment.

She added that a Sh462 billion programme is being implemented to strengthen the dairy sector, including interventions to cushion livestock production against the effects of climate change.

The ministry has also deployed 184 dairy inspectors, currently undergoing training, to improve enforcement of the Dairy Industry Act of 2004 and related regulations.