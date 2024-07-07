Tanzania ready for SGR services launch between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma on July 25

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) is set to introduce the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) express train on July 25, and the Minister for transport has expressed satisfaction with the readiness for the launch of SGR services from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Prof Makame Mbarawa, accompanied by experts from the Ministry of Transport and TRC officials, toured the SGR to assess its readiness and ensure compliance with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives for full operationalization.

"We began with the Dar es Salaam to Morogoro route, and now we have reached Dodoma. We have observed that a significant amount of work has been completed, with a few outstanding tasks such as the installation of the elephant fence, which is currently being attended to by the contractor. We are confident that these remaining tasks will be completed within the next eight days," he remarked.

During the visit, the minister had the opportunity to travel by SGR train from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, inspect the railway line from Morogoro to Dodoma, and visit the Kilosa and Dodoma station buildings.

Prof Mbarawa expressed his satisfaction with the progress made towards launching SGR services from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, affirming the government's readiness to ensure a smooth start.

"As the responsible Minister, I am pleased with the progress of the work, and I am confident that by July 25, 2024, the train will officially commence operations from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma," he stated.

The minister commended TRC for overseeing the SGR project and ensuring its completion, emphasizing the benefits for Tanzanians who have invested their taxes in the project.

Machibya Shiwa, TRC's Director of Infrastructure and Construction, affirmed the corporation's readiness to commence services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma by July 25.

"We are delighted to see the railway being utilized from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro so far, and we are motivated to continue construction in other areas," he added.