Tanzania revenue boss calls for smarter customs systems to boost trade, security and revenue

Dar es Salaam. The Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Yusuph Juma Mwenda, has called for stronger regional cooperation and investment in modern customs systems to improve trade facilitation, strengthen border security and boost revenue collection across East and Southern Africa.

Speaking in Zanzibar during the World Customs Organization East and Southern African Regional Meetings (WCO ESA), Mr Mwenda said the gathering of customs experts from 24 countries provides a vital platform for enhancing efficient customs operations while tackling cross-border crime and revenue leakages.

He said customs authorities play a critical role in protecting national borders by preventing the entry of prohibited goods such as narcotics, illegal weapons and smuggled products, stressing that regional cooperation is essential in addressing such threats without disrupting legitimate trade.

Mr Mwenda said the discussions also focused on how modern customs systems can be used to reduce delays for traders and improve efficiency in cross-border business operations.

He said the Tanzania Revenue Authority, through its Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS), has continued to simplify customs procedures and improve transparency in service delivery.

However, he noted that many countries in the region still face challenges such as tax evasion, under-declaration of goods, corruption and unethical conduct by some officials, all of which undermine revenue collection and fair competition.

“These challenges require strong management systems and the use of modern technology to effectively address risks in customs administration,” he said.

Mr Mwenda urged member states of the WCO East and Southern Africa region to continue investing in modern customs infrastructure, anti-smuggling equipment and improved information-sharing systems to enhance coordination between customs administrations.

He further called on citizens and businesspeople to cooperate with TRA by reporting dishonest traders involved in smuggling and tax evasion.

He also noted that the government has continued improving the business environment by reducing certain taxes and streamlining cargo clearance procedures to enhance efficiency at customs points.