Internal auditors urged to uphold independence, enhance efficiency

Morogoro. Internal auditors in public institutions have been urged to enhance efficiency and uphold independence in the execution of their duties to ensure that public funds and other resources are utilised as intended.

The call was made by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr Laurent Luswetula, when opening the fourth conference of internal auditors from public institutions and sectors. He stressed that auditors must remain independent, describing them as the “eyes of the government” in overseeing the use of funds in public entities and development projects.

“These auditors provide a clear picture of whether funds approved and disbursed by the government have reached the intended projects or institutions, and whether they have been used appropriately,” he said. Mr Luswetula added that auditors must be prepared to investigate and provide objective findings without bias or favour.

He said the government is committed to supporting auditors to ensure they operate in an environment that guarantees independence and is free from intimidation. He added that any interference in their work should be reported promptly for resolution.

For his part, the President and Board Chairman of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Mr Jonathan Ngoma, said a lack of independence among some auditors has contributed to persistent operational weaknesses.“An auditor must be free to point out irregularities. Without that independence, it becomes difficult to report what is observed, which is why some challenges continue unresolved,” he said.

Mr Ngoma noted that, in some cases, auditors identify issues but are discouraged from reporting them, undermining accountability and allowing problems to persist.

Meanwhile, the Chief Internal Auditor at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Mr Mecklaud Edson, said internal auditors play a critical role in overseeing the use of public funds in institutions and development projects. He expressed optimism that amendments to financial laws enacted in 2025 will enhance the effectiveness of audits in the coming financial year.

The Registrar of the Treasury in Zanzibar, Mr Waheed Muhammad Ibrahim, said such forums help build auditors’ capacity by equipping them with modern auditing techniques.

He added that administrative matters must be given priority in public institutions, particularly those involved in investment and those governed by boards of directors, in order to improve performance and achieve institutional goals.