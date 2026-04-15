Crissa leads record-breaking wave at national swimming championships

Dar es Salaam. The 18th Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships concluded in spectacular fashion, with a host of swimmers delivering record breaking performances in what has been described as one of the most competitive editions in recent years.

Leading the charge was Taliss IST’s female captain, Crissa Dillip, who emerged as the undisputed swimmer of the meet after a remarkable all round display.

Crissa dominated across multiple disciplines, winning all gold medals in her 12 individual events and two relays, setting four new national records in 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m IM.

Her versatility and consistency firmly established her as the top female swimmer in the country.

In other events, Riptide’s swimmers Nicolene Viljoen stood out with commanding performances, breaking records in the l1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly.

Her dominance in long distance races highlighted the strength of specialist swimmers at the championships.

Taliss-IST continued to showcase depth through Aryiel Angemi, who excelled in butterfly and backstroke events with multiple record breaking swims.

Crissa s teammate and Taliss-IST male captain Romeo Mihaly Mwaipasi also delivered strong results in various events, further boosting the club’s medal haul and breaking three national records in 200m breast, 200m IM and 100m IM.

Additional standout performances came from swimmers across various clubs, reflecting the overall competitiveness of the championships.

Mwanza Swim Club’s Sabibi contributed to his team’s strong showing, while Dar Swim Club DSC impressed in relays and sprint races, producing record level performances that kept them among the top contenders.

From North Coast, Leyna Borega was among the notable names, delivering eye catching swims and joining the list of athletes who either broke or challenged existing records.

Several other young swimmers also stepped up, ensuring that the championships were defined by depth as much as individual brilliance.

In the overall standings, Taliss-IST emerged as the dominant force by defending their title for over ten years, producing the highest number of record breaking swimmers and excelling in both individual and relay events.

A key takeaway from the championships was the emergence of young talent, with many swimmers aged between 12 and 15 delivering record breaking performances.

This signals a promising future for Tanzanian swimming as development structures continue to bear fruit.

The competition also highlighted the balance between versatility and specialization.

While Crissa dominated across multiple strokes and distances, swimmers like Viljoen and Saliboko excelled in specific disciplines, showcasing different paths to success.