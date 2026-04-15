How CRDB is driving EA growth as lending reaches Sh13.7 trillion

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Group extended loans and advances worth Sh13.7 trillion across East and Central Africa as of 2025, targeting sectors including trade, manufacturing, infrastructure and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
According to audited results released on April 13, 2026, the lender increased lending in Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the bank is directing financing to sectors linked to employment and trade.