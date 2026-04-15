How CRDB is driving EA growth as lending reaches Sh13.7 trillion

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Group extended loans and advances worth Sh13.7 trillion across East and Central Africa as of 2025, targeting sectors including trade, manufacturing, infrastructure and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to audited results released on April 13, 2026, the lender increased lending in Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the bank is directing financing to sectors linked to employment and trade.

CRDB Bank Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela

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“Our focus is not only on growth, but on ensuring that growth translates into tangible economic impact,” said Dr Nsekela.

Total assets rose by 33.6 percent to Sh22.3 trillion in 2025, while customer deposits increased by 36.1 percent to Sh14.7 trillion.

Profit after tax grew by 32.1 percent to Sh728.6 billion, while shareholders’ funds stood at Sh2.78 trillion. Operating income reached Sh1.03 trillion, supported by growth in interest income and fees.

The bank attributed this to higher transaction volumes and increased use of digital services.

Having built one of the region’s most robust digital banking ecosystems, more than 95 percent of CRDB Bank’s transactions are now conducted digitally.

CRDB also reported a decline in its cost-to-income ratio to 41.6 percent from 45.9 percent, indicating improved efficiency and remaining well within the regulator’s threshold of 50 percent.

The non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.89 percent, also within the regulatory limit of five percent.

Chief Financial Officer, Frederick Nshekanabo, said the bank’s return on equity was about 29.5 percent, while more than 84 percent of assets were income-generating.

The bank said it continues to support access to finance through its foundation and insurance arm, focusing on small businesses, women and youth.

CRDB’s share price rose to about Sh2,940 in 2025 from Sh670 in 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, with market capitalisation estimated at Sh7.5 trillion.