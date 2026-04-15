Union Cup preparations gather pace ahead of D’Salaam launch

Dar es Salaam. Preparations for the highly anticipated Union Cup tournament have gathered pace following the confirmation of all eight participating teams, The Citizen can reveal.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on April 21 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting showdown between top clubs from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Secretary General, Hussein Ahmada Vuai, said April 15,2026 that the official launch of the tournament will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 10am in Dar es Salaam at the venue to be announced later with all teams having already confirmed their participation.

Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will lead the Mainland Tanzania representatives, alongside Simba SC, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars. From Zanzibar, KVZ, Muembe Makumbi, Mlandege and Mafunzo will complete the lineup, with organisers confident of a highly competitive tournament.

Vuai noted that the launch event is expected to be attended by key government leaders, including sports ministers from both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, as well as the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment), Hamad Masauni.

He added that the launch will also feature a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting the tournament’s budget, which stands at Sh1.02 billion.

“We are inviting all football stakeholders, including government institutions, the private sector, businesspeople and fans, to support this competition. The budget will cater for a wide range of organisational needs to ensure the tournament is run professionally,” said Vuai.

He explained that the funds will cover prize money for the winning teams, individual awards such as Man of the Match accolades, accommodation for participating teams, transport logistics, and other operational costs essential for the smooth running of the event.

According to Vuai, the federation has already intensified its efforts to secure sponsorships, reaching out to various stakeholders across different sectors. He revealed that official letters endorsed by the government have been dispatched to potential sponsors in a bid to mobilise the required funds.

“We have already submitted official letters to several potential sponsors, and we continue to engage more stakeholders. This tournament requires collective effort, and we believe many will come forward to support it,” he said.

The Union Cup is expected to bring together some of the region’s top football talent, with an equal representation of teams from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, ensuring balance and diversity in competition.

Vuai expressed optimism that this year’s edition will be more competitive than previous ones, citing the quality of teams involved and the level of preparation each side has undertaken ahead of the tournament.

“This competition continues to grow in stature every year. With the teams we have this time and their preparations, we expect a higher level of competition and entertainment for fans,” he said.

The eventual winner of the tournament is expected to walk away with prize money ranging between Sh100 million and Sh150 million, a move aimed at motivating teams and further enhancing the profile of the competition.