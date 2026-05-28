Tanzania’s Black Swan named among Bloomberg’s 25 African startups to watch in 2026

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian-registered fintech company Black Swan has been named among Bloomberg’s 25 African Startups to Watch in 2026, becoming the only company registered in Tanzania to feature on the global financial media company’s second annual list.

The recognition places Black Swan alongside startups from countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Morocco, and highlights Tanzania’s growing role in Africa’s financial technology landscape.

Bloomberg’s list recognises African startups using technology and innovation to address major economic and social challenges across the continent. Black Swan was selected for its work in expanding access to fair and responsible credit for underserved individuals and businesses.

The company uses technology to help turn everyday financial activity into trusted credit insight, enabling people who earn, trade and run businesses—but are often excluded from formal financial systems—to access credit more easily.

Speaking after the announcement, Black Swan Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Derick Kazimoto, said the recognition was an important moment for both the company and Tanzania’s fintech ecosystem.

“This recognition means a great deal to us, but what it means even more is that the problem we are solving is real and it is being seen,” he said.

“Every day, millions of Tanzanians wake up, go to work, run their businesses, and take care of their families, yet financial systems continue to treat them as if they do not exist. We built Black Swan to change that. Being named on Bloomberg’s list tells us we are on the right path, and it tells the world that Tanzania is not just participating in Africa’s financial future, we are helping to build it.”

Black Swan’s platform enables financial data to be shared securely and with user consent, helping lenders make faster and fairer credit decisions. The company currently supports more than 30 financial institutions across East Africa in credit decisioning, including microfinance, digital micro-loans, device financing, vehicle and asset loans, and conventional lending.

Among its flagship products is Kopa Gari, a vehicle and asset financing solution designed to help individuals and businesses access car ownership and other assets. According to the company, the platform can deliver a prequalification decision in under five minutes, compared with conventional approval processes that can take days or weeks.

Black Swan has also developed Manka, an artificial intelligence-powered credit intelligence engine that helps lenders assess a borrower’s creditworthiness, affordability and statement authenticity.

The Bloomberg recognition comes at a time when African startups are drawing increased attention from both local and international investors, particularly in sectors such as fintech, mobility, health technology, energy and digital infrastructure.