House Clerk: Parliament to open on November 11

Dodoma. The Clerk of the National Assembly has officially summoned all newly elected Members of Parliament to attend the first sitting of the 13th Parliament in Dodoma, marking the formal start of a new government following Tanzania’s recently concluded general election.

A statement issued yesterday by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Baraka Leonard, registration and administrative procedures for the elected lawmakers will take place at the Parliament offices in Dodoma from November 8 to 10, ahead of the official opening session set for November 11, 2025.

“The first meeting of the 13th Parliament will be held on November 11, 2025, as declared in the Presidential Proclamation,” said Mr Leonard in a public notice released through the Government Gazette, Special Supplement No. 11 of November 4, 2025.

“The activities to be conducted during that meeting will include reading the Presidential Proclamation, election of the Speaker, oath-taking by all Members of Parliament, confirmation of the Prime Minister, election of the Deputy Speaker, and the formal opening of the new Parliament by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” reads part of the notice.

The notice comes just days after Tanzanians went to the polls to elect their leaders, setting the stage for the swearing-in of both the legislature and the new executive government.

Analysts say the convening of Parliament signifies the transition into the next phase of governance, as the ruling party and opposition prepare to assume their respective roles.

The Clerk also confirmed that guidelines for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been officially released.

“The election procedures to fill the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been announced in Government Notices No. 14824A and 14824B, also published in the Special Supplement of November 4, 2025,” said Mr Leonard. He further directed all elected MPs to report in formal attire for registration and official photographs.

They are also required to present key identification and personal documents, including their certificate of election or appointment, national identity card, bank details, marriage certificate (for those married), children’s birth certificates, verified academic and professional certificates, and an updated curriculum vitae.

“It is emphasised that all elected Members of Parliament must report properly dressed for registration and the photo session, accompanied by the necessary documents,” the notice reads.

The convening of the 13th Parliament is expected to draw national attention as the newly elected MPs take the oath of office, elect their parliamentary leaders, and confirm the Prime Minister to be appointed by the President.

The official opening by the Head of State will symbolise the beginning of the new administration’s legislative agenda.