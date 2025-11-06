Gamondi recalls Kelvin John for Taifa Stars’ Egypt camp ahead of Kuwait clash

Dar es Salaam. Denmark-based striker Kelvin John has been recalled to the Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) ahead of their FIFA international friendly match against Kuwait, set for November 14 in Cairo, Egypt.

John, who plays for Aalborg BK in Denmark, has been out of the Taifa Stars setup for several years.

His return marks a significant moment for the 21-year-old forward, whose once-bright international career had stalled due to inconsistency and limited playing time.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) announced the squad, which will be led by interim head coach Miguel Gamondi, who also manages Singida Black Stars, assisted by Ahmad Ali and physical trainer Mohamed Mrisho Mohamed, popularly known as Xavi.

The team is scheduled to enter camp on November 10 before flying to Cairo for the friendly.

John made his senior debut for Taifa Stars in 2018 against Kenya at just 15 years old.

He was once hailed as one of Tanzania’s most promising young talents after excelling in the national youth teams. However, in the six years since, he has earned only five more caps, underlining a career that has yet to reach its full potential.

Gamondi’s decision to recall him suggests a renewed belief in his abilities and an opportunity to reignite his international journey.

“Kelvin is a talented player with great potential. We believe this is the right time for him to rejoin the team and contribute,” a source within the technical bench said.

Among the notable inclusions in the squad are Yakoub Suleiman (Simba SC), Hussein Masalanga (Singida Black Stars), and Zuberi Foba (Azam FC).

The defensive unit features several experienced names, including Ibrahim Abdulla “Bacca”, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, and Mohamed Hussein (all from Yanga SC), as well as Shomari Kapombe and Wilson Nangu (Simba SC), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), and Pascal Msindo (Azam FC).

This blend of local and foreign-based defenders offers balance, composure, and depth. In midfield, Gamondi has opted for a strong mix of creativity and control.

The lineup includes Mudathir Yahya (Yanga), Feisal Salum (Azam), Alphonse Mabula (Shamakhi, Azerbaijan), and Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale AFC, England).

They are joined by Novatus Dismas (Göztepe FC, Turkey), Habibu Idd (Singida Black Stars), Morice Abraham (Simba), and Charles M’mombwa (Floriana FC, Malta).

The attacking department is spearheaded by Abdul Suleiman (Azam FC), Suleiman Mwalimu (Simba SC), Paul Peter (JKT Tanzania), and Kelvin John.

John’s inclusion adds pace, flair, and finishing instinct and qualities that could prove vital against Kuwait.

Overall, the squad represents a balanced blend of experience, youth, and versatility that attributes Gamondi will rely on as Taifa Stars prepare for upcoming competitive fixtures.

The inclusion of several foreign-based players reflects TFF’s intent to strengthen the team’s international exposure and tactical range.

Gamondi, appointed interim coach following the departure of Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman, is expected to use the Kuwait friendly as a testing ground to assess his team’s readiness and chemistry.

Taifa Stars’ most recent international outing ended in a narrow defeat, and the side will be eager to rebuild momentum and confidence with a strong showing in Cairo.

For Kelvin John, the match offers a chance at personal redemption and an opportunity to remind Tanzanian fans of the prodigious talent he once was, and perhaps, to reclaim his place among the national team’s future stars.