Tanzanian tycoon to build 10 maternal hospitals in Sh90 billion deal with Kenyan government

Dar es Salaam. Kenya is set to construct 10 modern mother-and-child hospitals across nine counties under a Tsh90.75 billion (Ksh4.5 billion) agreement signed on April 29, 2026, at State House in Nairobi, in a move aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

The project will be undertaken by Tanzania’s AMSONS Group in partnership with the Kenyan government, with facilities to be established in Nairobi, Kwale, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot counties.

Additional hospitals will be built in Mombasa, Garissa, Embu and Nakuru, with Nairobi hosting two facilities while each of the remaining counties will have one. The locations were selected based on healthcare needs.

“We have partnered with AMSONS Group to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare and safeguard the lives of mothers and children,” Kenya’s President, Dr William Ruto, said after witnessing the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Each hospital will feature antenatal units, maternal intensive care units (ICUs), labour, delivery and recovery wards, as well as at least two operating theatres.

AMSONS Group will provide 250 beds for the facilities, while the government will supply additional medical equipment and support services.

President Ruto said the government is also exploring further partnerships to deliver an additional 14 hospitals as part of efforts to expand access to healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.

The project aims to decentralise specialised care and reduce the long distances expectant mothers often travel to access emergency obstetric services.

In many parts of the country, limited infrastructure, workforce shortages and service delivery gaps have continued to put mothers and newborns at risk.

Describing the agreement as a major step towards addressing critical gaps in maternal and child healthcare, President Ruto said: “Today, we are taking decisive action to change this reality.”

He added that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure, aiming to build a health system that is equitable, integrated and responsive to citizens’ needs.

Commending AMSONS Group for its investment, the President said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda of placing healthcare at the centre of national transformation.

“We will continue expanding availability of such services until they are accessible to all those who need them,” he said, noting that reducing maternal and child mortality remains a top national priority.

He described the investment as timely, saying deaths during childbirth remain unacceptably high.

“Many mothers and children still die in hospitals. This is unacceptable,” he said.

President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to mobilising resources for the Primary Healthcare Fund and the Emergency and Critical Healthcare Fund to ensure essential services are accessible and affordable to all Kenyans.

He stressed that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right and called for collective responsibility in building, equipping, staffing and sustaining the new facilities.

“It is a shared responsibility to ensure these hospitals deliver real outcomes for mothers and children,” he said.

The programme aligns with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage plan, which emphasises strengthening primary healthcare systems.

More than 100,000 Community Health Promoters, recruited by county governments and supported by both national and county administrations, are expected to play a key role in early detection, referrals and continuity of care at the household level.

The government, President Ruto said, is working to build an integrated health system that begins at the community level and connects seamlessly to higher levels of care, including Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals offering specialised services closer to the population.

Speaking at the same event, AMSONS Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr Edha Nahdi, said Kenya remains central to the company’s regional vision.

“For AMSONS Group, Kenya is not merely a market or a neighbour; it is a vital part of our regional identity. Over the past year, we have expanded our investments in Kenya, including the acquisition of Bamburi Cement and East African Portland Cement. We have been welcomed with open arms, and we thank the government and the people of Kenya,” he said.

He said the company’s move into healthcare reflects its commitment to community development beyond industrial investments.

“A truly successful business does not just build factories—it builds communities. Our growth must be matched by the well-being of the people we serve. Today, we are moving beyond industrial infrastructure to the most critical infrastructure of all—human health,” he said.

Mr Nahdi said the initiative, dubbed Mama na Mtoto Kwanza, will focus specifically on maternal and newborn care.

“Under this initiative, AMSONS Group will construct and equip 10 Level 4 maternity facilities and a Level 5 hospital, all designed specifically for mothers and babies. We have seen the statistics and heard the stories of mothers travelling long distances to seek care. We are here to say that no mother should lose her life while bringing forth a new life,” he said

He added that construction is expected to begin within the next 90 days after completion of necessary procedures, with the facilities targeted to be operational by 2028.