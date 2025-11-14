Tanzania’s path to democracy will be guided by consensus, not external pressure, says Samia

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dodoma. The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has emphasised that the nation will continue to learn and self-correct on its democratic journey without being coerced by any individual or external body.

Speaking today, Friday, November 14, 2025 while addressing and officially opening the 13th Parliament in Dodoma, President Samia noted that Tanzania has made significant strides in the foundations of democracy, yet there remains a need to collectively reflect on areas that have posed challenges to further strengthen a governance system rooted in consensus and the public interest.

“Tanzania has a long history of democracy. The term ‘democracy’ may be interpreted in various ways, but we are mature in our democratic practice.

Also Read

Nevertheless, on our journey of leading a democratic Tanzania, we remain ready to learn and improve,” President Samia said.

Urging all stakeholders, particularly political parties, to engage constructively, she underscored the importance of dialogue and consensus:

“I appeal to all groups of Tanzanians, especially political parties, to come together, talk, and examine where we may have gone wrong. Let us continue on our journey of building a peaceful and stable nation, guided by our traditions and customs, not by pressure.”

Latest

  1. Samia’s first 100 days will focus on youth and national healing

  2. Samia announces creation of new ministry for youth affairs in Tanzania

  3. Samia urges prosecutors to reduce or drop charges for youth influenced to join election protests

  4. Samia orders special commission to investigate October 29 election unrest in Tanzania

  5. MCL managing director urges stronger collaboration to boost women in leadership

In the headlines

View All