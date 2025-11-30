Tanzania’s Prime Minister directs police to drop search for Bishop Gwajima

Arumeru. Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to withdraw the statement announcing a search for Bishop Josephat Gwajima of the Resurrection and Life Ministry, saying the cleric should be left free to come forward and resume his services.

Speaking today, Sunday, November 30, 2025 at a public rally at Magufuli Grounds in Leganga, Arumeru, Dr Nchemba said his instruction follows the Government’s decision a week earlier to reopen the church, granting it a six-month period of supervision to ensure full compliance with its obligations.

He noted that the search notice may have caused the bishop to fear coming out, despite the church being officially reopened.

“I know the congregants must be wondering: the church is open, but where is our spiritual father? Since he has never been arrested and the police announced they were searching for him, he may have feared appearing in public,” he said.

“I declare today: IGP and the Police Force, drop the statement that you are searching for Bishop Gwajima. Allow him to resume his worship services. Let him come forward so that we rebuild our national unity.”

Dr Nchemba added that, in line with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s call for reconciliation—extending even to religious institutions—it was time for the country to move forward together.