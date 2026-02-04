Tanzania scraps experience barrier, pledges competence-based hiring for youth

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. In a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for young Tanzanians, the government has announced a major shift in public service recruitment, scrapping rigid experience requirements and placing greater emphasis on competence and merit.

The new direction was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Regina Qwaray.

She was responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Ms Latifa Juwakali, who asked whether the government plans to prioritise youths who perform well while working in the field, particularly on government-funded projects.

Ms Qwaray said recruitment into the Public Service is guided by the Public Service Management and Employment Policy, 2008, and the Public Service Act, which provides that employment must be conducted competitively and transparently.

She stressed that the government is increasingly focusing on applicants’ competencies rather than narrowly defined experience thresholds, as part of broader reforms to make public employment more accessible to young graduates.

“Volunteering and practical engagement within the Public Service enable young people to acquire additional skills, build competence and enhance their ability to compete when job vacancies are announced,” Ms Qwaray told Parliament.

She added that the government will continue to create an enabling environment for youths to access hands-on training and practical exposure so that they can meet professional requirements when opportunities arise.

The Deputy Minister noted that young people who participate in government projects gain valuable workplace skills, discipline, and professional ethics, which place them at an advantage during competitive recruitment processes.

The policy shift is expected to ease long-standing concerns among young graduates who have struggled to secure employment due to experience demands that are often difficult to meet without first being allowed to work.