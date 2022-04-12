Tanzania’s SGR to start operations by end of April, 2022

The government of Tanzania has released Sh609.6billiion out of the total of Sh4. 6 trillion for the construction of the 368 km Railway in Tabora.

Tabora. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has announced that the Dar es Salaam – Morogoro Phase 1 of the Standard Gauge Railway will start operations at the end of this month (April) with the project almost complete.

This was said by the corporation’s director General Mr Masanja Kadogosa who also confirmed that construction of Morogoro-Dodoma has reached 82.2 percent and completion is set for December 2022.

The first and the second phase are all under the Turkish contractor Yapı Merkezi.

He did not, however, delve into the details regarding the first phase’s operations which is expected to use electric trains.

He was speaking at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone that was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to lay the foundation stone for the Mkutopora- Dodoma Phase Three SGR construction.

"In March, 2021 President Samia Hassan Suluhu promised to finish the construction of SGR this is what we are experiencing now. Soon we will we might sign another contract from for the construction of SGR Kigoma-Tabora."



