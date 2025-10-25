Tanzania’s young innovators turn creativity into enterprise as university projects go commercial

Dar es Salaam. Youth innovation in Tanzania is beginning to take a commercial path following the official handover of two university technology projects from the College of Information and Communication Technologies (CoICT) to the Dar Teknohama Business Incubator (DTBi) entrepreneurship programme.

The two projects — an Internet of Things (IoT) system for detecting tomato spoilage and a modern road transport safety system — highlight how technology can be used to improve safety, resilience, and food security.

The transfer is designed to help young innovators from universities turn their technological ideas into market-ready products and services with real economic value.

The handover ceremony, held at CoICT in Kijitonyama on October 23, 2025 marked a new beginning for the innovators, who will now receive business training, technical support, and mentorship to transform their projects into viable enterprises.

DTBi Executive Director Patience Karua said innovation needs more than just ideas — it requires an environment that allows it to grow and create impact.

“Innovation needs more than a good idea. It needs a system that nurtures it, provides business direction, and creates room for growth,” said Ms Karua.

“Through our partnership with CoICT and the Youth TeamUp Project, we are not just transferring innovations; we are investing in the future of Tanzania’s digital economy.”

The Youth TeamUp Project, which connects young people from Africa and Europe through innovations that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030), continues to empower Tanzanian youth with skills, networks, and international exposure.

CoICT Project Coordinator Dr Eva Shayo said innovations developed within universities must go beyond classrooms and research labs to solve real-life challenges.

“At CoICT, we believe in learning by doing. Seeing these innovations move into DTBi’s entrepreneurship programme shows that creativity and research can bring practical solutions to society,” said Dr Shayo.

DTBi Project Coordinator Makange Mramba said the handover signals the start of a promising journey for the innovators.

“This handover is not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. The young innovators will continue to receive business mentorship, training, and technical support to ensure their products are ready for the market,” said Mr Mramba.