Tanzania says no to US specimen sharing, but concerns remain

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania says it did not agree to provide biological specimens to the United States under a new five-year health partnership under the America First Global Health Strategy (AFGHS), but major questions about the deal remain unanswered.

Health Minister Mohammed Mchengerwa has clarified that provisions requiring Tanzania to share biological specimens were not accepted during negotiations.

But the full agreement has not been made public.

The deal is expected to involve about $3.1 billion over five years, with the US contributing around $1.3 billion and Tanzania about $1.8 billion. It is intended to strengthen the health system, digital infrastructure, disease surveillance and national health security.

The 'America First' approach raises questions, especially after the full agreement has not been made public.

Does the deal allow access to or transfer of Tanzanians’ health data? Who can use that data, and under what safeguards? Will Tanzanian institutions retain control over it?

There are also questions about the economic impact. The broader US strategy promotes American companies and technologies, raising questions over how the partnership will support Tanzania’s own pharmaceutical industry, digital health firms, biomedical research and local manufacturing.