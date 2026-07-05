Tanzania’s CCM, ACT-Wazalendo move closer to unity deal

Dar es Salaam. The Special Committee of the ruling CCM Central Committee in Zanzibar has approved the continuation of dialogue and consensus-building efforts between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo, with a joint statement expected to be issued outlining agreed positions once final procedural formalities are completed.

Although official details of the agreements have not been released, sources within both parties indicate that discussions have included proposals for a possible new Zanzibar Constitution and the establishment of an Independent Commission of Inquiry into the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Saturday, July 4, 2026, CCM Zanzibar Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, said the Special Committee received a progress report on the CCM–ACT-Wazalendo dialogue on the proposed formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The report was presented on Friday, July 3, 2026, by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

“CCM received a report on the progress of talks between the parties, which are being overseen by former presidents,” said Mr Mbeto.

He said the Special Committee unanimously agreed that a joint statement should be issued by CCM and ACT-Wazalendo to outline the stage reached in the process.

“We have agreed that there will be a joint statement between ACT-Wazalendo and CCM, which will be issued jointly and will outline the next steps,” he said.

Mr Mbeto added that the statement would detail the substance of the agreed positions once formally signed by both sides.

However, he said the timing of the statement has not yet been set as final procedural arrangements are still underway.

“After the statement is issued, it will outline the next steps. For now, we are waiting for the completion of signing procedures and implementation arrangements,” he said.

Sources familiar with the talks say ACT-Wazalendo has proposed the establishment of an Independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the conduct of the 2025 General Election.

The proposed commission would review the entire electoral process, identify challenges, and recommend reforms to strengthen future elections.

The sources further indicate that the dialogue also considered proposals to review the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution, last amended in 2010, to align it with current political, social, and economic realities.

The reconciliation process began in November 2025, involving CCM representatives, former Zanzibar presidents Amani Abeid Karume and Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

ACT-Wazalendo was represented by party chairman Othman Masoud Othman and former chairman Juma Duni Haji.

The progress report from the talks was also discussed and approved by the CCM Central Committee on June 29, 2026, chaired by CCM chairperson and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Meanwhile, ACT-Wazalendo chairman Othman Masoud Othman said the talks had reached an advanced stage and urged members and the public to await official communication.

“Your matters are in good shape, and we are at the final stages. Since you have trusted us, we assure you that we will defend your rights,” he said.

ACT-Wazalendo Vice Chairman for Zanzibar Ismail Jussa Ladhu said the party welcomed progress made in the dialogue and was awaiting a formal statement from CCM to guide the next steps.

“We are waiting for a statement from CCM so that the next steps can follow. We are grateful for the progress made,” he said.

He said the party’s National Steering Committee, which met on June 30, approved the progress of the talks and mandated Mr Othman and Mr Duni to complete the remaining stages.