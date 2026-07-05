Simba parade brings city to a standstill

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam came to a near standstill on Sunday as thousands of Simba supporters lined major roads to celebrate the club's CRDB Federation Cup triumph, turning the city into a sea of red and white during a victory parade that stretched from Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to Coco Beach.

The celebrations followed Simba's 1-0 victory over Azam FC in Saturday's final at Gombani Stadium in Pemba, a result that ended the club's five-year wait for the domestic cup. The victory also ensured Simba finished the 2025/26 season with two trophies after earlier lifting the Union Cup.

Supporters began arriving at JNIA early in the morning, hours before the team landed from Zanzibar. By the time the players emerged from the airport, thousands of fans had packed the surroundings, waving flags, singing club songs and chanting the names of their favourite players.

The team boarded two Irizar buses, which led the procession carrying players, members of the technical bench and club officials.

Escorted by security personnel, the convoy made its way through Karume, Msimbazi and other major roads before heading towards Coco Beach, attracting more supporters at every stop.

The turnout transformed the city's streets into a festive atmosphere, with many residents leaving shops, offices and homes to catch a glimpse of the victorious team.

Some climbed pedestrian bridges, bus shelters and nearby buildings to get a better view of the convoy, while others recorded the celebrations on their mobile phones.

The loudest cheers erupted whenever the players raised the CRDB Federation Cup and Union Cup trophies above their heads in acknowledgement of the supporters.

The celebrations reflected the relief among Simba faithful after several seasons without major domestic silverware.

One of the parade's defining moments came when club officials occasionally brought the CRDB Federation Cup trophy closer to supporters whenever the buses slowed down.

Fans eagerly stretched out their hands to touch the silverware, prompting bursts of applause and chants from the surrounding crowds.

The victory parade proceeded peacefully despite a brief security incident at the airport before the convoy departed.

There was also uncertainty over part of the parade route after the planned passage through the Jangwani area was affected by temporary road restrictions.

However, organisers, working with security authorities, ensured the procession continued smoothly as thousands of supporters remained determined to accompany the team through the city.

For many Simba supporters, the parade was more than a celebration of a cup victory.

It marked the end of a trophy drought that had tested the patience of one of the country's largest football fan bases and offered a memorable conclusion to the season.

As the convoy advanced through Dar es Salaam, traffic slowed in several areas as motorists and pedestrians paused to witness the spectacle.

The players responded by waving to supporters, singing along with fans and repeatedly lifting the trophies as the crowd continued to grow.