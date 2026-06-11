Tanzania scientists develop gene-drive mosquito technology in major malaria breakthrough

Arusha. Tanzanian researchers, in collaboration with scientists from the United Kingdom, have successfully developed genetically modified mosquitoes using advanced gene-drive technology, marking a significant milestone in the fight against malaria.

The breakthrough was unveiled on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during the 33rd Scientific Conference organised by the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) in Arusha.

The conference brought together more than 450 participants, including researchers, policymakers, health experts, and development partners from Tanzania and abroad.

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The innovative technology is designed to alter mosquito genetics in a way that prevents the development of malaria parasites within the insects.

The modified genetic trait is then inherited by subsequent generations, enhancing its long-term potential to reduce malaria transmission.

Speaking during the conference, Transmission Zero Project Director at the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Mr Dickson Lwetoijera, said Tanzania has already commenced preliminary trials of the technology in island environments to assess its effectiveness before considering wider deployment across the country.

According to Mr Lwetoijera, the mosquitoes have been developed using cutting-edge gene-editing techniques that enable specific traits to spread rapidly through mosquito populations, significantly reducing their ability to transmit malaria to humans.

“This research is being conducted under the oversight of the Vice President’s Office through the Environmental Division. We have begun trials in island settings such as Ukerewe, where mosquito populations and malaria transmission rates remain high,” he said.

He said the trials are intended to evaluate the technology’s capacity to reduce malaria infections, while also assessing any potential environmental impacts before large-scale implementation is considered.

Mr Lwetoijera expressed optimism that, if the ongoing results continue to be positive, the technology could contribute significantly to achieving zero malaria transmission in targeted areas within the next five to seven years.

“The possibility of reaching zero malaria transmission through this technology is promising. What is needed now is continued public cooperation and government support to ensure that the research reaches its final stages and delivers tangible benefits to communities,” he said.

He explained that the technology operates through two primary mechanisms: the first reduces the population of malaria-carrying mosquitoes by affecting their reproductive capacity, while the second renders insects incapable of carrying or transmitting malaria parasites to humans.

On his part, Assistant Director of Environment in the Vice President’s Office, Mr Thomas Chali, described the technology as a potentially transformative tool in Tanzania’s efforts to eliminate malaria.

“We are continuing with all the necessary trials and assessments. Once these processes are completed, we will be in a better position to determine the next steps regarding regulatory approvals and eventual implementation,” he said.

Mr Chali added that beyond reducing malaria infections, the technology could complement and strengthen existing malaria control interventions, including insecticide-treated mosquito nets, indoor residual spraying, and treatment programmes.

The conference is being held under the theme, “Health for All: Building a Resilient and Sustainable Health System for Tanzania 2050.”