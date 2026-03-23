Tanzania secures 12 slots in the first batch of 2026 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Program winners

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has once again earned a place on Africa’s entrepreneurial map after securing 12 spots in the first batch of winners announced under the 2026 Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme.

The announcement, made on March 22 in Abuja, Nigeria, marks the beginning of a continent-wide rollout that will ultimately support 3,200 entrepreneurs across Africa this year.

During the unveiling ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1,951 entrepreneurs were introduced as the first group of beneficiaries, selected from a pool of more than 260,000 applicants spanning 54 countries.

Tanzania’s inclusion in this highly competitive programme reflects both the country’s growing entrepreneurial ambitions and its continued participation in Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

Each of the selected entrepreneurs will receive USD 5,000 in seed funding, alongside structured business training, mentorship, and access to a pan-African network designed to help scale their ventures and create jobs.

The 2026 cohort will be released in phases, with additional groups expected later in the year.

These include specialised programmes such as the Waste Management Programme, the Aguka Programme in Rwanda, and the Women for Africa initiative—where increased participation from Tanzanian entrepreneurs is anticipated.

Speaking at the event, Tony Elumelu emphasized the critical role entrepreneurship plays in transforming African economies and tackling youth unemployment.

He also underscored the importance of creating an enabling environment where small businesses can thrive.

Co-Founder Awele Vivian Elumelu encouraged applicants who were not selected in this round to remain resilient and continue applying in future cycles, noting that persistence is key to success in the entrepreneurial journey.

Notably, this year’s selection reflects a strong commitment to gender inclusion, with women accounting for 51 percent of the chosen entrepreneurs, slightly surpassing their male counterparts at 49 percent.