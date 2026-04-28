Tanzania, Slovakia agree to strengthen trade, industrial and investment cooperation

Dodoma. Tanzania and Slovakia have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, industry and investment through business-to-business (B2B) engagements aimed at connecting entrepreneurs and expanding commercial opportunities between the two countries.

The agreement was reached on April 27, 2026, during talks between the Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga (MP), and the Slovak Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Ivan Lančarič, held at the ministry’s offices in Mtumba, Dodoma.

The two leaders discussed the importance of promoting direct engagement between Tanzanian and Slovak businesses as a key platform for enhancing trade partnerships, attracting investment and supporting industrial development.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the establishment and development of industries, particularly in the manufacturing of motor vehicles and various types of industrial machinery.

During the meeting, Ms Kapinga said Tanzania remains open to strategic investors, noting that the country continues to prioritise industrial growth as part of its broader economic agenda.

The discussions also highlighted Tanzania’s position as a gateway to regional markets, including the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which offer wider access for investors seeking to reach the African market.

The partnership is expected to strengthen private sector collaboration and encourage Slovak companies to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania’s growing industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga