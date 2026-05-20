Tanzania start-ups eye Sh260 Million funding boost under develoPPP Ventures

Eligible sectors include clean technology, renewable energy, healthcare, insurance, agriculture and sustainable finance, with a focus on businesses that are already generating revenue and are ready to scale.
Previous beneficiaries say the programme has played a significant role in supporting their growth.
“Funding helped us surpass revenue targets, expand across Tanzania, and open new operations in multiple zones,” said Baraka Cassian, Founder and CEO of Simplitech Limited, Cohort 6.
“The programme provided flexible capital and enabled us to grow sales by 30 per cent while improving margins and reaching more smallholder farmers,” said Alfred Chengula, Co-founder of Imara Technology Ltd, Cohort 6.
Selected start-ups will receive €100,000 (Sh260 million) in matching non-dilutive funding, in addition to advisory support and access to a curated East African start-up network. The programme also supports businesses transitioning from early-stage growth to long-term profitability.
Applicants must demonstrate a working revenue model, provide at least one year of financial statements, and show a credible path to profitability within three years. Start-ups must also prove their ability to raise matching funds equivalent to the grant value.
Since its launch, develoPPP Ventures has supported 36 start-ups across Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda, mobilising more than €48 million (Sh145.2 billion) in follow-on investment.
The programme has attracted over 3,000 applications and supported ventures that have created jobs and expanded access to essential services across multiple sectors.
The initiative is delivered in partnership with ecosystem actors, including VC4A and Ennovate Ventures, which help strengthen Africa’s start-up investment pipeline and connect founders with global networks and investors.
It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).