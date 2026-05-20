Tanzania start-ups eye Sh260 Million funding boost under develoPPP Ventures

Dar es Salaam. Innovative Tanzanian start-ups now have a new opportunity to secure growth capital under a fresh funding call for develoPPP Ventures Cohort 11.

The programme offers €100,000 (Sh260 million) in non-dilutive funding, alongside tailored technical assistance to help high-growth ventures scale sustainably.

The call for applications, announced on May 20, 2026, will remain open until June 30, 2026. It is implemented by DEG Impulse, a subsidiary of Germany’s development finance institution DEG.

Eligible sectors include clean technology, renewable energy, healthcare, insurance, agriculture and sustainable finance, with a focus on businesses that are already generating revenue and are ready to scale.

Previous beneficiaries say the programme has played a significant role in supporting their growth.

“Funding helped us surpass revenue targets, expand across Tanzania, and open new operations in multiple zones,” said Baraka Cassian, Founder and CEO of Simplitech Limited, Cohort 6.

“The programme provided flexible capital and enabled us to grow sales by 30 per cent while improving margins and reaching more smallholder farmers,” said Alfred Chengula, Co-founder of Imara Technology Ltd, Cohort 6.

Selected start-ups will receive €100,000 (Sh260 million) in matching non-dilutive funding, in addition to advisory support and access to a curated East African start-up network. The programme also supports businesses transitioning from early-stage growth to long-term profitability.

Applicants must demonstrate a working revenue model, provide at least one year of financial statements, and show a credible path to profitability within three years. Start-ups must also prove their ability to raise matching funds equivalent to the grant value.

Since its launch, develoPPP Ventures has supported 36 start-ups across Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda, mobilising more than €48 million (Sh145.2 billion) in follow-on investment.

The programme has attracted over 3,000 applications and supported ventures that have created jobs and expanded access to essential services across multiple sectors.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with ecosystem actors, including VC4A and Ennovate Ventures, which help strengthen Africa’s start-up investment pipeline and connect founders with global networks and investors.