How Tanzanian retired teacher lost Sh46 million in ATM fraud

Dar es Salaam. Tears of anguish have etched on the face of a retired teacher, Ms Magreth Jacob, who says she lost Sh46 million after her ATM card was allegedly stuck in an ATM while she also spent about Sh12 million on expenses linked to a police investigation into the suspected theft.

Ms Jacob, a resident of Babati in Manyara Region, submitted her complaint to Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, on Sunday May 17, 2026, during his visit to Chemba District in Dodoma Region where he was listening to citizens’ grievances.

The retired teacher who travelled from Manyara to Dodoma to seek assistance said she received her retirement benefits in January 2020 after concluding her long service in the education sector.

She said that after the funds were deposited into her bank account she occasionally withdrew small sums for daily needs.

“I went to the bank ATM inserted my card and it was swallowed. It was on Election Day, October 28, 2020, when the bank was closed I informed the police who told me to wait until the working day," she said.

She added that the following day coincided with Maulid celebrations, and when she returned to the bank on the third day, she was told the card could not be traced.

Ms Jacob, now a widow, said she was later asked to provide her account details.

When bank officials checked, she was told that all her money had already been withdrawn through various agents according to system records.

She alleged that the withdrawals were conducted by agents operating in Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

The mother of four said she collapsed after being told her money was gone.

“My blood pressure rose, and I lost consciousness," she said.

She added that her late husband had been informed and rushed to assist her after the incident, and they immediately reported the matter to Babati Police Station.

“We recorded statements at Babati Police. They were later instructed to go to Manyara Police, who took over the investigation," she said.

Ms Jacob further claimed she was forced to shoulder investigation-related costs, including transport and accommodation for officers involved in the case.

“I paid expenses for a vehicle from Babati. Three officers travelled and stayed in decent guest houses in Dar es Salaam using my money, which I had to borrow," she said.

Furthermore, she said the officers later travelled to Iringa in another hired vehicle as part of the investigation, but no arrests were made.

“For almost a week, they searched for the suspects, but later reported that they had not been found. They said they would instead trace the agents used in the transactions," she said.

According to Ms Jacob, she was later told the entire process had cost her about Sh12 million, yet no recovery had been made.

“Up to now, I have received nothing except losing my bank money and additional expenses. I am a widow raising four orphaned children and supporting my elderly mother. I need the help," she told the Prime Minister.

She said her complaint had already been submitted to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but no tangible assistance had followed until she raised it directly during the public session.

She also explained the difficulties she faced trying to reach senior leaders, saying she had previously failed to meet the Prime Minister during a visit to Babati.

“When you came to Babati, I did not get a chance to speak to you. I ran to Katesh, but still failed. When I heard you were in Dodoma, I travelled and slept in Chemba, struggling to raise fare, so I could reach you," she said.

After hearing her complaints, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba directed that she be assisted and assured her that he would personally follow up on the matter before leaving.

Speaking on the issue, the Executive Director of the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA), MsTusekelege Joune, said cases involving missing ATM cards should normally be resolved through CCTV footage and system checks.

He said camera systems would typically show whether a customer attempted a withdrawal or whether a card was intercepted.

“If the bank has no evidence that the card was stuck, then it becomes difficult to verify what exactly happened," she said.

However, she noted that customers are often educated on protecting their PIN numbers when using ATMs, warning that fraudsters sometimes install devices to capture card details and secret codes.

“There are criminals who attach devices that trap cards while hidden cameras capture PIN numbers," she said, noting that a customer may think the card is stuck, but in reality it has been stolen along with the PIN.

She added that if investigations confirm negligence or system failure on the bank’s side then compensation responsibility could arise.

Under the 2019 regulations published in the Government Gazette by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) financial institutions are required to protect customers’ funds and provide clear information on fraud prevention.

The regulations also require banks to educate customers on transaction safety and offer clear complaint-handling procedures.