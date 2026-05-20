Tanzania spends Sh556bn on roads damaged by El Niño, Cyclone Hidaya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has spent Sh556.93 billion on 81 emergency bridge and road infrastructure projects damaged by El Niño rains and Cyclone Hidaya under the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC) programme implemented across 22 regions in Mainland Tanzania.

The El Niño rains and Cyclone Hidaya, which struck the country towards the end of 2023, caused severe flooding that disrupted the road network, particularly gravel roads.

Presenting the Ministry of Works’ Sh2.56 trillion budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year in Parliament, the Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, said an assessment conducted after the disasters found that 63 bridges, 827 kilometres of roads, 84 kilometres of drainage channels and 225 culverts in 139 districts across Mainland Tanzania had been damaged.

Among the worst-hit roads was the Dar es Salaam–Lindi highway.

“This situation disrupted the planned budget flow, forcing funds initially earmarked for road construction and maintenance to be redirected to emergency interventions,” said Mr Ulega.

He said 70 of the projects, worth Sh414.48 billion, are being implemented by local contractors, while 11 projects worth Sh142.45 billion are under foreign contractors.

According to Mr Ulega, implementation of the projects has reached 97.6 percent, with 78 projects completed and awaiting formal handover procedures, while three are in the final stages of completion.

“The projects have resolved major transport challenges and restored hope among Tanzanians, many of whom have personally expressed satisfaction after witnessing the improvements,” he said.

Of the total Sh2.56 trillion sought for the ministry’s 2026/27 budget, Sh97.1 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, while Sh2.47 trillion is earmarked for development projects.

The development budget comprises Sh1.54 trillion from domestic sources and Sh922.46 billion from external financing. Domestic funding includes Sh1.05 trillion from the Road Fund and Sh497.47 billion from the government’s consolidated fund.

Mr Ulega said the national road network managed by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) covers 37,734.41 kilometres, of which 12,225.26 kilometres are paved.

He noted that Tanzania had only 1,360 kilometres of paved roads at independence in 1961, while successive governments from the First to the Fifth Phase administrations constructed a combined 9,369.81 kilometres.

Under the Sixth Phase Government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania has constructed 1,495.45 kilometres of roads and 18 major bridges within five years, according to the minister.

“These are significant achievements realised within a short period in the development of road and bridge infrastructure,” he said.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the ministry planned to construct and rehabilitate 450 kilometres of paved roads and 820 kilometres of gravel roads, while continuing feasibility studies and detailed designs for 8,049.67 kilometres of roads and two bridges.

As of April 2026, the ministry had completed construction and rehabilitation works on 243.13 kilometres of paved roads and 94.36 kilometres of gravel roads.

Construction of nine major bridges, including Mitomoni in Ruvuma and Mirumba in Katavi, has been completed, while work on 11 others is ongoing. Preparations for the construction of 13 more bridges are also underway.

The ministry, through Tanroads, also planned maintenance works covering 35,311 kilometres of trunk and regional roads and 2,865 bridges during the 2025/26 financial year.

Between July 2025 and April 2026, the government carried out routine maintenance on 16,782.58 kilometres of roads and repaired 1,383 bridges.