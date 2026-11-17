Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian startups seeking to expand their businesses and attract private investment have a fresh opportunity to access €100,000 (about Sh300 million) in non-dilutive funding under a new initiative aimed at accelerating innovative enterprises with measurable social, economic and environmental impact.

The develoPPP Ventures programme, which uses public funding to attract private investment and help promising businesses overcome capital constraints, has opened applications for its 12th cohort in Tanzania.

For entrepreneurs already navigating the challenges of building sustainable businesses, the programme offers more than financial support, including technical assistance and preparation to attract further investment.

Kalebu Gwalugano, founder of Neurotech, one of the programme's beneficiaries, said the support had transformed how his company approaches business growth, particularly in fundraising, organisational management and revenue generation.

“The programme offered more than just funding. Through its intensive preparation process, we developed a more structured approach to running our business,” he said.

He added that the financial support had helped sustain operations and advance the company's ambition to expand across Africa.

Similarly, Lillian Secelela Madeje, founder and managing director of Niajiri Platform, said the programme helped the company reassess its revenue model, identify growth opportunities and improve operational efficiency.

She said the workshops enabled the business to better understand its revenue drivers and expenses, contributing to steady improvements in quarterly performance.

The latest funding window was announced on November 16, 2026, by DEG Impulse, a subsidiary of German development finance institution DEG, in partnership with VC4A and Ennovate Ventures. It is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Under the arrangement, each selected startup will receive €100,000 in non-dilutive funding, with potential follow-on investment. However, applicants must secure matching capital of at least the same amount from eligible sources, including private investors.

The 1:1 matching model is designed to mobilise private capital while reducing investment risks and strengthening businesses' capacity to scale.

The programme has supported 178 businesses across its African markets, including 38 startups in Tanzania, operating in sectors contributing to economic development, job creation and improved livelihoods.

To qualify, businesses must be privately owned, profit-oriented and registered in Tanzania or commit to completing local registration before signing an agreement. They must also demonstrate an innovative and scalable business model, proof of concept, initial revenue and a credible plan to achieve operational break-even within three years.

Applicants should have secured, or be in advanced discussions to secure, at least €100,000 in matching investment and must not have raised more than €2 million (Over Sh6 billion) in cumulative funding.