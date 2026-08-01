Tanzania to overhaul poultry sector under new 10-year strategy

Dodoma. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba has launched a 10-year strategy to transform Tanzania's poultry industry into a competitive, inclusive and sustainable sector, with the aim of boosting food security, nutrition, employment, incomes, economic growth and trade.

The strategy was unveiled on Saturday, August 1, 2026, during the opening of the National NaneNane Agricultural Exhibition at the Dr John Samuel Malecela Grounds in Dodoma.

Dr Nchemba said poultry farming is one of the key agricultural activities in the Central Zone and across many households, noting that the strategy is expected to modernise the sub-sector and increase productivity.

"The launch of this strategy marks an important milestone in transforming the poultry sub-sector and enhancing production," he said.

He directed the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to ensure effective implementation of the strategy so that it delivers measurable benefits to poultry farmers, particularly those in the Central Zone, which has long been known for poultry farming.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa said the strategy would accelerate the growth of the poultry industry, which supports the livelihoods of many Tanzanians, particularly low- and middle-income households.

He said the government would continue improving livestock productivity through better breeding programmes, animal health services, disease control, improved livestock nutrition, pasture development, artificial insemination services, and stronger livestock markets and trade infrastructure.