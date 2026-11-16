Tanzania urged to invest in technology to reduce post-harvest losses

Arusha. Increased investment in modern post-harvest storage technologies, improved packaging and efficient transportation systems is essential to reducing losses in horticultural produce and increasing farmers' incomes in Tanzania.

The call was made by the Agricultural Adviser at the Netherlands Embassy in Tanzania, Yvonne Learhoven, during the Tanzania-Netherlands Hortilogistics Networking Seminar held in Arusha over the weekend.

Ms Learhoven said the seminar aimed to strengthen cooperation between Dutch companies and Tanzanian stakeholders in the horticultural sector by bringing together expertise, technology and experience to address challenges facing the industry.

She said significant losses occur between harvesting and delivery to markets, largely due to poor handling practices, inadequate packaging and limited access to cold storage facilities.

According to her, investing in appropriate cooling technologies, efficient transportation systems and quality packaging, alongside training people involved in handling produce, could significantly reduce losses and improve the quality of products reaching consumers.

“For perishable produce that spends considerable time being transported by road, there is a need to reduce transportation time and ensure the produce remains fresh to increase its value and benefits to farmers,” she said.

Ms Learhoven noted that improving post-harvest management would enable farmers to maintain the quality of their produce, minimise losses and increase returns on their agricultural investments.

She also emphasised the importance of building communication networks and strengthening cooperation among seminar participants to identify challenges and develop practical solutions for the sector.

She added that bringing together international companies and local partners would create opportunities for knowledge exchange, business partnerships and the development of technologies suited to Tanzania's environmental conditions and needs.

Meanwhile, the Head of Economic Affairs at the Netherlands Embassy in Tanzania, Nathalie Aurelio, said the Netherlands sought to strengthen cooperation between Dutch companies already operating in Tanzania and local stakeholders to promote investment and growth in the horticultural sector.

She said the partnerships would create opportunities for new business relationships while providing stakeholders with a platform to discuss existing challenges and investment opportunities.

Ms Aurelio said the Netherlands also aimed to facilitate partnerships that would enable companies to develop innovative solutions to challenges facing the horticultural sector in both domestic and international markets.

She noted that closer cooperation between Dutch companies and Tanzanian partners would promote knowledge sharing, identify investment opportunities and open new avenues for business development.

Ms Aurelio added that meetings and discussions of this nature were important in bringing together stakeholders' expertise and resources to address existing challenges and unlock new opportunities for the growth of the horticultural sector.