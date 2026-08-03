Dutch envoy outlines investment-led agenda for Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Netherlands is seeking to strengthen its partnership with Tanzania by expanding investment, trade and agricultural cooperation while sustaining engagement on democracy and human rights, the country's newly appointed ambassador, Ms Marjo Crompvoets, has said.

In her first extensive interview since assuming office, Ambassador Crompvoets said bilateral relations are entering a new phase in which private investment, rather than development assistance, will increasingly drive cooperation.

She said Tanzania has established itself as one of East Africa's most stable economies, but attracting more foreign investment will depend on maintaining a predictable, transparent and consistent business environment.

"Investment is not constrained by a lack of capital or opportunities. Investors are interested in Tanzania, but they also look for predictability, transparency and confidence that policies will be implemented consistently," she said.

Her remarks come as shifting geopolitical dynamics—including changing trade policies among major economies, intensifying competition for investment and shrinking development budgets in Europe—reshape relations between African countries and traditional development partners.

Netherlands ambassador, Ms Marjo Crompvoets

Despite these changes, Ambassador Crompvoets said the Netherlands had already redefined its engagement with Tanzania more than a decade ago by shifting from an aid-driven relationship to one centred on trade, investment and mutually beneficial partnerships.

"We made that policy shift years ago because we see Tanzania as a country with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and long-term economic potential," she said.

Economic cooperation and governance

The ambassador said her tenure will focus on two priorities: strengthening economic cooperation and promoting democratic governance and human rights.

On the economic front, she said the Dutch Embassy will continue working with Tanzanian authorities to improve the country's investment climate by encouraging policy consistency, institutional efficiency and closer collaboration with agencies responsible for facilitating business.

She stressed that investors ultimately judge countries by policy implementation rather than policy announcements.

"Capital moves where governance is trusted, risks are understood and institutions provide certainty," she said.

Alongside economic cooperation, the Netherlands will continue supporting democratic institutions, civic participation and the protection of human rights, which she described as essential to sustainable development.

She added that the Dutch government will continue recognising local human rights defenders through the annual Human Rights Tulip Award.

Agriculture remains central

Agriculture remains one of the strongest pillars of Tanzania-Netherlands cooperation.

Dutch companies have operated in Tanzania for more than four decades, particularly in the northern regions, investing in horticulture, seed production, agricultural technology and skills development.

According to Ambassador Crompvoets, the next phase of cooperation will focus on strengthening agricultural value chains rather than simply increasing production.

She identified avocados, potatoes and cashew nuts as among the commodities with strong export potential, particularly in European markets.

Although Tanzanian produce meets international quality standards, she said weak logistics systems and inadequate post-harvest handling continue to undermine export competitiveness.

"The quality is excellent. The challenge lies in storage, transportation and building efficient cold-chain systems that preserve quality until products reach European consumers," she said.

She added that the Netherlands plans to work with Tanzania under the European Union's Global Gateway initiative to improve logistics infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses.

Responsible investment

Addressing concerns that foreign investment often benefits large commercial producers more than smallholder farmers, Ambassador Crompvoets said Dutch companies are placing increasing emphasis on responsible business practices, local employment, environmental sustainability and women's economic empowerment.

She noted that most employees of Dutch companies operating in Tanzania are Tanzanians, adding that technology transfer, skills development and tax contributions are among the partnership's most significant long-term gains.

"Our objective is not only to invest, but also to create opportunities, transfer expertise and contribute to Tanzania's long-term economic transformation," she said.

Equal partnership

Looking ahead, Ambassador Crompvoets said Africa-Europe relations should increasingly be founded on equal partnerships driven by shared economic interests rather than traditional donor-recipient models.