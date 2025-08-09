Tanzanian national named AfDB’s chief information officer

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian national, Dr Bahati Sanga, has been appointed as senior director of the Corporate Information Technology Services Department and Chief Information Officer for the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The bank, announced through a statement that was availed to The Citizen on Thursday, August 7, 2025, that the appointment became effective on July 1, 2025.

Dr Sanga is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in organisational reform, strategy execution, digital transformation and business process automation across banking and development finance institutions.

Prior to his new role, he served as Acting Senior Director and Chief Information Officer (CIO) from April 2025, while also leading the Business Solutions Division, delivering digital solutions across the Bank’s operations, finance, regional engagements, and corporate services.

Between January 2022 and January 2024, Dr Sanga was Acting Director and CIO, where he oversaw the execution of a Digital Action Plan that introduced artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and cloud-based disaster recovery services. These innovations significantly improved operational efficiency in financial management, lending programmes, and corporate services.

According to the statement, from 2018 to 2024, Dr Sanga held the position of Division Manager for Operations and Regional IT Coordination, supporting technology services in country and regional offices.

Earlier, from 2013 to 2018, he served as Division Manager for Client Services, where he led the modernisation and standardisation of service delivery.

Since joining AfDB in 2010, Dr Sanga has been at the forefront of digital transformation, strategy development, and the implementation of infrastructure and application development initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity and operations.

Before his tenure at the Bank, Dr Sanga served as Director and CIO at Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB), where he led major technological and organisational reforms.

These included the rollout of a nationwide electronic payment and funds transfer network linking 17 banks.

He also contributed to several strategic committees, including the Investment and Portfolio Review Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

A passionate advocate of emerging technologies for inclusive finance and economic development, Dr Sanga has published in international journals and contributed to book chapters on digital finance and FinTech innovations aimed at empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Dr Sanga holds a Doctorate and AMasters’ degree in Development Finance from Stellenbosch University, a Masters’ Degree in Computer Science from McMaster University, an MBA from ESAMI Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Finance Management, and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Reacting to his appointment, Dr Sanga said:

“I am humbled and honoured to have the trust and confidence of President Adesina to lead the IT Department as substantive Senior Director and CIO. I look forward to continuing the implementation of Digital Ambition 2030, aimed at modernising IT capabilities to support the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy.”