Tanzanian opposition figure says ready to die to fight for reforms

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s Chairman, Tundu Lissu, said he is ready for any consequence, including imprisonment or death, in the party’s fight for electoral reforms.

On February 12, 2025, addressing supporters at the party’s headquarters in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, Mr Lissu announced the launch of a movement aimed at reforming the electoral system ahead of the 2025 General Election, with the slogan No Reforms, No Elections.

This movement, which will begin its campaign in the southern regions next month, aims to unite the people of Tanzania in demanding changes to the current electoral system.

On Saturday, February 15, 2025 the former Singida East MP reiterated the call for reforms during a visit to Manyoni Town in Singida.

He was on his way to Ikungi District, where he was scheduled to hold a public rally.

“If they refuse to make changes voluntarily, we will resort to forced actions. If it means imprisonment or death, I am prepared,” Mr Lissu said.

He paused as the cheering crowd responded, “We are with you.”

“Our slogan is: No reforms, No Elections. We must be ready to block the elections if reforms are not implemented. I will lead the movement to demand these forced reforms for a better electoral system,” Lissu declared.

Mr Lissu argued that if the party participates in the 2025 General Election, it will achieve nothing, as the current electoral system is flawed.

He cited the results of the 2024 local government elections, where, according to the President’s Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Chadema won 87 villages nationwide, results he said lacked credibility.

The opposition party leader further expressed his lack of faith in the upcoming General Election, unless the electoral system undergoes reform.

He said that he was heading to Ikungi and Mahambe in Singida to seek blessings from the elders for his new role as the chairman of the country’s main opposition party.

“I am returning home to ask the elders for their blessings in this work I am about to undertake. I want them to say, ‘Now, our child, go and do the work.’ Once we complete this, we will travel across the country to discuss Tanzania’s forthcoming elections,” he said.