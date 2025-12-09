Tanzanian scientist charts the future of global agriculture

Arusha. A Tanzanian scientist has unveiled a publication offering scientific projections on how global agriculture will evolve over the next 100 years.

The new book, Global Agriculture Transformation, authored by Prof Joseph Ndunguru and published by Vision Publishers in the United States, provides an extensive examination of what farming could look like in the year 2126.

Prof Ndunguru’s work is regarded as the first comprehensive study of its kind. It outlines how rapid technological innovation, coupled with the entry of more than 1.2 billion young people into the sector globally, is expected to reshape the future of agriculture.

Central to the book is an analysis of the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and robotics in tomorrow’s farming systems.

“How will agriculture be defined in the next 100 years? The advancements in AI, automation, and the deployment of robotic machines are all explored in this new book,” Prof Ndunguru said.

Tipped to become a global bestseller, the publication is set to be translated into ten languages.

Comprising 17 chapters, the book traces the evolution of agriculture from its early beginnings and domestication processes to the contemporary forces shaping global food production.

Prof Ndunguru, who is the Director General of the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA), formally presented the first copy to chairperson of the Presidential Food and Agriculture Council and former Prime Minister, Mr Mizengo Pinda.

The publication outlines the scientific, technological and policy reforms required to drive global agricultural transformation. It also discusses the influence of major international institutions such as the World Bank (WB) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on national and global agricultural strategies.

Despite Africa’s heavy dependence on agriculture—where more than 580 million people rely on the sector—Prof Ndunguru voiced concern over the continent’s limited economic returns, noting that agriculture accounts for only 25 percent of Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Agriculture in Africa is still lagging behind, and this book aims to shed light on the changes needed to move the sector forward,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda commended the publication, describing it as a critical resource for Tanzania’s economic advancement.

“This book is extremely important. We must secure additional copies for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister,” he said after receiving the inaugural copy.

The book was launched during the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Crop Science Association of Tanzania (CROSAT), held under the theme “Advancing Climate-Resilient Crop Productivity through Sustainable Soil and Water Management Practices.”

The book also highlights the contributions of smallholder farmers and women cultivators to agricultural progress.

Prof Ndunguru, a distinguished molecular plant virologist, received the Presidential Medal for Scientific Discoveries and Research Excellence in 2012 and the National Award for Best Agricultural Research Scientist in 2011.