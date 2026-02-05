Tanzanians urged to seek early cancer screening

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians have been urged to abandon the belief that cancer is always incurable and to seek medical testing as soon as they notice unusual symptoms, with health experts stressing that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

The call was made on Tuesday by cancer specialist Dr Magreth Moshi of Shifaa Hospital in Kinondoni during the commemoration of World Cancer Day, marked annually on February 4.

Dr Moshi said many patients delay seeking medical attention until the disease has reached an advanced stage, largely due to fear and misconceptions surrounding cancer.

“World Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness and encourage people to seek medical help early when they notice unusual changes in their bodies, such as unexplained lumps,” she said.

She emphasised that early diagnosis not only increases survival rates but also reduces the physical, emotional and financial burden on patients and their families.

“If tests show cancer at an early stage, I assure Tanzanians that it can be treated. The key is to go for screening early,” she said.

Dr Moshi noted that in 2024 Shifaa Hospital established a Cancer Care and Research Centre in partnership with Mumbai Oncocare, aimed at providing comprehensive cancer services. The centre offers access to an international multidisciplinary tumour board, molecular oncology services and other specialised cancer care.

She also urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles to lower cancer risks, including quitting smoking and engaging in regular physical activity.

Meanwhile, Shifaa Hospital marketing manager Victoria Tarimo encouraged the public to visit the facility for initial cancer screening and early diagnosis.

Ms Tarimo said the hospital had invested in specialised expertise and advanced technology to strengthen cancer diagnosis and treatment.