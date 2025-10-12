Tanzanian students develop digital voting system

Rombo. Students at Mashati Secondary School in Rombo, Kilimanjaro, have developed a digital voting system designed to simplify the election process for citizens.

The innovation was created by students in Forms Five and Six, using knowledge gained from Computer Science classes to demonstrate creativity and technological skills.

During the school’s 16th Form Four graduation ceremony on 11 October 2025, Form Six student Eliabu Japhet said the idea was inspired by a desire to contribute to national development through technology.

“We used the skills we have learnt in class to build a website and an online voting system, showing how technology can simplify elections. With this being a general election year, we created a model for digital voting,” Japhet said.

He explained that the system mirrors the principles of the National Electoral Commission (INEC), displaying presidential candidates and allowing voters to select their preferred choice.

“The system securely records votes, and each voter receives a digital receipt as proof of participation, which remains private,” he added.

The Commissioner of Conservation at the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), Prof Dos Santos Silayo, praised the students for their innovation and boldness in applying school knowledge to practical solutions.

“Congratulations on this impressive innovation. You have shown how ICT education can provide solutions to societal challenges. Keep refining this idea, as it could bring great benefits in the future,” Prof Silayo said.

Meanwhile, the school’s headteacher, Emmanuel Mrosso, said the project highlights the importance of ICT education in solving social challenges through youth-driven innovations.