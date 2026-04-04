Tanzanian teen innovator unveils smart glasses to guide the visually impaired

Arusha. In a remarkable breakthrough underscoring the growing potential of youth-led innovation in Tanzania, a teenage inventor has developed smart eyeglasses designed to transform mobility for people with visual impairments.

A 19-year-old student at Radio Habari Maalum College in Arusha, Majaliwa Tanu, has unveiled an innovative pair of obstacle-sensing glasses aimed at enabling the visually impaired to navigate their surroundings with greater safety and independence.

Traditionally, individuals with impaired vision have relied heavily on walking sticks as their primary aid when moving through public spaces.

Majaliwa’s invention introduces an advanced alternative, blending technology with practical need to enhance everyday mobility.

“These glasses are capable of detecting the presence of a person, vehicle or any object ahead, and then activate a warning mechanism to alert the wearer of potential danger,” said Majaliwa.

The innovation was among the standout exhibits at the recent Youth Innovation and Exhibition Symposium held in Arusha, where young minds showcased creative solutions to pressing societal challenges.

Majaliwa is one of the beneficiaries of Compassion International Tanzania (CIT) child and youth development programmes, which focus on nurturing talent and empowering young people from vulnerable backgrounds.

According to Youth Programmes Coordinator at CIT, Sarah Shila, the initiative is designed to support young innovators in transforming their ideas into sustainable ventures.

“Our objective is to equip young people with vocational and creative skills that enable them to develop solutions to real challenges in their communities, while also creating opportunities for income generation,” she said.

Currently, Compassion International Tanzania supports more than 123,000 children and youth across the country, investing in education, mentorship and life skills development. A key pillar of the programme is fostering innovation and creativity among young beneficiaries.

The exhibition also featured other notable innovations, including battery-powered delivery robots equipped with digital sensors to track packages in transit.

The robots were a Form Four student at Kaloleni Secondary School, Paulo John in collaboration with three peers.

Like Majaliwa, Paulo is supported through a Compassion centre operated by Mennonite Tanzania.

“The robots will help businesses and individuals track their packages from dispatch to destination, reducing costs and easing the burden of monitoring deliveries,” said Paulo.

Speaking at the event, Project Facilitator at Compassion International Tanzania, Mr Edwin Masanta emphasised the importance of mentorship from experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to strengthen youth innovations.

“For such initiatives to create lasting impact, they must be supported sustainably. The government, through youth development funds, also has a critical role in enabling these innovators to establish industries that contribute to national economic growth,” he said.

More than 162 students supported by Compassion Tanzania have undergone training in innovation and entrepreneurship, with 47 successfully developing projects that are now set to be refined and incubated into scalable technological solutions.