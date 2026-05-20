Former CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba elected new DR Congo FA president

Former Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba has been elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s football governing body, FECOFA, marking a significant leadership shift in Congolese football administration.

Mosengo-Omba, who previously served as CAF’s general secretary, emerged as the leading candidate in the federation’s electoral process, which attracted close attention across African football circles due to his senior background in continental governance.

His election follows a period of restructuring within FECOFA, with the body seeking to stabilise its administration after years under a FIFA-appointed normalisation committee. Reports indicate that Mosengo-Omba entered the race as a front-runner after other contenders withdrew or were disqualified, leaving him effectively unopposed in the final stages of the process.

During his campaign, he outlined plans to reform and professionalise Congolese football, focusing on governance standards, competition development and restoring credibility to the domestic game.

His appointment is widely viewed as a return to national football leadership for one of Africa’s most experienced football administrators, who has held senior roles within both CAF and FIFA structures.

However, the election has also drawn scrutiny amid ongoing debate over governance standards and eligibility procedures within Congolese football, issues that have accompanied the electoral process in recent weeks.