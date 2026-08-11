Mufindi residents urged to acquire birth, death certificates

Mufindi. Mufindi residents have been urged to collaborate with the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) in a drive to provide birth and death certificates in Mafinga District.

Mafinga District Commissioner, Dr Linda Salekwa, made the call yesterday while launching the initiative at Lufana Village in Iringa Region, emphasising that the documents are essential for establishing a person’s identity and citizenship.

Dr Salekwa noted that some residents, particularly those in rural areas, continue to lack these documents because they do not always take advantage of the opportunities provided to obtain them.

She warned that the absence of such documentation often becomes a major hurdle when citizens later attempt to access essential government and social services or pursue important career opportunities.

“We have been providing information on various matters, but citizens do not always pay enough attention. As a result, they miss out on important services and opportunities,” she said, adding that Rita services are important for every citizen because the documents can help them access many social services.

Dr Salekwa further explained that possessing a birth certificate is particularly vital during unforeseen circumstances, such as accidents or disappearances, where an individual’s identity must be established quickly to facilitate assistance.

“These certificates are more than just documents. They give us a greater opportunity to be identified and recognised in different places. When a problem occurs, it becomes easier for people to know who we are and determine how they can assist,” she said.

Supporting the initiative, Mtwango Ward Councillor, Mr Monte Kilambia, commended the agency for bringing services closer to the people.

He noted that many young people previously faced difficulties when seeking sponsorships, employment, or higher education loans.

“There are times when young people want to apply for higher education loans, but they find themselves unable to proceed because they do not have birth certificates.

These are among the important documents required to validate and complete the application process,” said Mr Kilambia.

Residents also highlighted the practical benefits for the workforce.

Mr Clayson Samwel, from Mponda Ward, noted that many people in the district depend on tea harvesting but often miss recruitment because they lack birth certificates.

He added that the lack of documents also complicates the process of claiming social security benefits for deceased relatives.

“The challenges are many. Some people follow up on benefits belonging to relatives who have died, but they are required to provide either a death certificate or a birth certificate. When they do not have these documents, they find themselves unable to access the services on time,” said Mr Samwel.