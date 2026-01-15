Tanzanian youth to pitch Kilimanjaro to the world

Dar es Salaam. A youth-driven environmental initiative has been launched with the aim of promoting Tanzania’s tourism potential in global markets, including China.

The second season of the initiative dubbed Guardians of the Peak places strong emphasis on the promotion of clean energy use on Mount Kilimanjaro as part of efforts to reduce environmental degradation caused by the use of firewood and charcoal.

The initiative also seeks to empower communities living around the mountain by encouraging the adoption of sustainable energy alternatives.

Under the programme, students will take part in a Mount Kilimanjaro expedition scheduled for January 20–31, 2026, during which they will participate in conservation activities such as tree planting and climate change advocacy.

A student for the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy, Ms Gladness Eumbe who is part of the Guardians of the Peak campaign, they will utilise the opportunity to ensure they contribute to the economic development of the country.

“The initiative is inclusive therefore, we call for collective action, adding all stakeholders to unite under the theme “Embrace Clean Energy, Protect Tomorrow,” she said.

The General Secretary of the Tanzania China Friendship Promotion Association (TCFPA), Mr Joseph Kahama underscored the indispensable role of the media, not only in informing the public about national and global developments, but also in shaping and sustaining social and economic progress.

Mr Kahama said TCFPA has been a key stakeholder since the project’s first season, describing it as a strong pillar in strengthening long-standing ties between Tanzania and China, with support from partners in both countries and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania.

He outlined TCFPA’s core objectives, which include enhancing diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation between Tanzania and China; promoting Tanzania’s tourism—particularly Mount Kilimanjaro in the Chinese and global markets; fostering youth cultural exchange; safeguarding Tanzania’s image as a peaceful and stable nation; and attracting responsible investment that benefits communities while protecting the environment.

Mr Kahama praised the project’s focus on clean energy use on Mount Kilimanjaro, noting that reliance on firewood and charcoal has negatively affected forests, ecosystems and surrounding communities.

He said the adoption of clean energy aligns with both national and global climate change goals while improving local livelihoods.

He urged young people and stakeholders across the country to support Guardians of the Peak – Season II, describing it as a project that serves national interests while empowering both present and future generations.

The Tanzania Film Board (TFB) also reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection and tourism promotion through the use of film as a tool for public education and cultural diplomacy.

Speaking during the launch of the documentary project, TFB Director Mr Emmanuel Ndumukwa said the Board’s mandate is to oversee, develop and promote the country’s film industry, while ensuring Tanzanian films are used as effective communication tools for education, preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of cultural diplomacy globally.