Mkapa Stadium to close for final Afcon 2027 upgrades

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced that the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be closed for final renovations starting this month as preparations intensify ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027.

The revelation was made by Government Chief Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, during an interview with The Citizen.

He confirmed that the final phase of renovations, focusing on upgrading the pitch and other critical areas, is expected to take six months to one year.

“This is the final renovation, and it will involve comprehensive work on the pitch and surrounding facilities. Once it begins, the stadium will not be available for any matches,” said Msigwa.

“If fixtures can be completed before the renovation starts, matches will proceed as scheduled. Otherwise, teams must seek alternative venues.”

The closure comes as a significant development for local football, as the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium has been a central venue for top-tier matches.

Recently, the stadium hosted Simba S.C. in CAF Champions League matches and also served as the venue for Mainland Tanzania Premier League fixtures such as Simba vs Azam FC and Young Africans S.C. vs Azam FC, often due to crowd management considerations.

The closure will also impact the much-anticipated return-leg derby between Simba and Yanga, which was originally scheduled for May 3. Msigwa confirmed that this match will be postponed until alternative arrangements are made.

He further explained that the current contractors, already familiar with the stadium’s layout and infrastructure, will carry out the renovation work.

Preparations are now underway to ensure that the project begins smoothly and progresses efficiently.

Progress on Other Afcon 2027 Venues

In a related update, Msigwa expressed satisfaction with the progress of other Afcon 2027 stadium projects across the country.

The Arusha Stadium has already reached 75 percent completion, marking significant advancement toward its planned launch.

Other key venues, including stadiums in Zanzibar and Dodoma, are also progressing on schedule.

Msigwa affirmed that all facilities are expected to be fully completed before the start of the Afcon finals, ensuring Tanzania meets the strict requirements for hosting the expanded 24-team tournament.

“The government is committed to delivering world-class venues for Afcon 2027. Each stadium is undergoing rigorous construction and inspection to meet international standards. This will not only benefit the tournament but also leave a lasting legacy for Tanzanian football,” said Msigwa.